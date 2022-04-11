Portage Wine Walk returns this month with tickets selling fast

Organizers of the Portage Wine Walk later this month are encouraging wine lovers to purchase tickets now to be able to sample a variety of red and white wines at 19 different Portage businesses.

Last April, the sold-out Wine Walk brought 300 people to downtown Portage for the afternoon with 16 businesses being part of the event.

This year there will be two wine walks, the first will be April 29 and the second will be in October. The annual event gives Portage businesses an opportunity to showcase products and services to people.

Ticket information What: Portage Wine Walk When: Friday, April 29 Where: Various participating downtown businesses Tickets: $40 per person and include a free Wine Walk wine glass Tickets can be purchased online at portagewi.com or in person at the Chamber of Commerce Office, Main Street Consignment, Big Dog Saloon, Prairie Flower Beads, Bee Alive Yoga Studio and Neil's Wine House. Participants must be 21 or older.

“It is a great opportunity to spend some time with your family and friends while getting an opportunity to visit our Portage businesses,” Marianne Hanson said. “Guests on the Wine Walk purchase a ticket in advance and then get to sample wine inside various businesses on the Wine Walk, while shopping and browsing inside our businesses.”

Hanson is the executive director for the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce. She said this is the first year the Chamber will be coordinating two wine walks.

“Two wine walks have been held in Portage the past, but it is the first year that the Chamber is hosting and coordinating both,” Hanson said.

Guests will begin the evening at the Chamber office, 104 W. Cook St., where they will get a free Wine Walk glass and a map of the 19 stops to sample wine.

“This map will also list the wine selections, so guests can take notes on each of the sample selection. If they like the wine we can provide them with a location here to purchase the wine,” Hanson said.

There are 19 Portage businesses participating in the April Wine Walk with five new businesses that have never participated. Hanson said it is the most businesses ever involved in the Chamber wine walk.

The new businesses are:

Mary Ramsey Realty, 113 E. Cook St.

Beautifully Blemished, 104 W. Cook St.

Portage Café, 111 W. Cook St.

Knight Barry Title, 311 E. Wisconsin St.

Royal Lashes, 311 E. Wisconsin St.

The other 14 businesses are:

Main Street Consignment, 13 Main St.

Wilz Hometown Pharmacy, 140 E. Cook St.

Forever Yours Jewelry, 123 W. Cook St.

Prairie Flower Beads, 210 W. Cook St.

Roberta Condon Gallery, 223 W. Cook St.

Bee Alive Yoga, 230 W. Wisconsin St.

Fancy Pants/Smart Woman, 124 W. Cook St./201 W. Cook St.

Jack’s Tap, 1207 Dunn St.

Neil’s Wine House, 235 W. Pleasant St.

Cottonwood Bar and Grill, 312 DeWitt St.

Portage Theatres, 322 Wisconsin St.

Big Dog Saloon, 218 W. Cook St.

Brothers, 220 W. Cook St.

The Mercantile, 117 W. Cook St.

The Wine Walk will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Hanson said some businesses will have free gifts.

“Bee Alive Yoga Studio is offering Walk Glass Lanyards to our guests and Knight Barry Title is offering Wine Stoppers to our guests that night,” Hanson said. “These two items are offered as while supplies last, so guests will want to start the event at 5:30.”

There are a limited amount of tickets available for the Wine Walk and tickets went on sale on March 25. Hanson said tickets should be purchased early as the event has sold out in the past.

“We also ask people to please drink responsibly and arrange a designated driver,” Hanson said. “We provide vouchers for free safe rides home through the taxi service to guests that want one that night.”

