Portage woman celebrates 104th birthday thanks to prayer and family

In the words of one of Portage’s oldest residents, the secret to a long life is prayer and family.

At 104, Verona Gray may well be an expert on the matter of longevity. Her age, she says, has done little to slow her down, nor is it something she dwells on.

“It’s one day at a time, I guess,” said Gray. “I don’t know what you’re supposed to feel like at 104.”

Over the years, she’s created somewhat of a small village in terms of family. Her 11 children have given her 24 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

“I never said I wanted a big family,” she joked. “They just kept coming.”

She recalls the Portage of her youth, a “booming town” where she and her 6 brothers spent their days fishing, swimming in the canal, and cleaning snapping turtles.

“Nobody can clean a snapping turtle like she can,” said Judy Haase, one of Gray’s 11 children. Haase added that Gray “probably couldn’t do it anymore today,” a statement Gray soundly denied: “Oh, I could do it today.”

She also spent many a Saturday night in local dance halls, the Fox River Valley or the Frolic being favorite spots.

“Saturday night, that was a big night for us for dancing,” said Gray. “That was a lot of fun.”

At 17, Gray also encountered the first love of her life: Singing.

“Singing used to be my life,” said Gray. “I used to love to sing all the time.”

Under the stage name Patsy Montana, Gray would sing and yodel on the radio, traveling to barn dances and mock Grand Ole Opry shows before vocal polyps cut her singing days short.

Within the fondness of her recollections, though, is a harsh reality. At 16, Gray quit school to work in a shoe factory to help provide for the family, her mother having fallen ill and her father struggling to keep a job.

“It was hard growing up,” said Gray. “We were poor, we didn’t have anything.”

To combat the lack of money, the family grew a garden and raised chickens. Prior to her mother’s death, Gray earned what she could peddling papers and doing housework.

Her parents, she said, made do with what they had.

“They used to always make sure we had Christmas,” she said.

Each year, her parents tried their best to provide gifts for her and her brothers, and decorated Christmas trees with candles.

Now, Gray owns a fake Christmas tree which she proudly puts up and takes down by herself every year, and surrounds it with gifts for her young great-great grandchildren.

Independence is something Gray values. She drove herself everywhere until she was 101, and she continues to bake and cook, distributing the goods she makes to others.

“I do a lot of my own stuff,” she said. “I’m very fortunate to be able to get around like I do.”

When she’s out and about, some of her current favorite places to be are Saturday night church service and the Red Apple with her family.

Gray’s children spend a lot of time helping their mother in any way they can, something reflective of all the support their mother’s given them over the years.

“She was always there, always still today,” said Haase. “We are a very, very close family.”