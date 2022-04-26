Portage woman remembers her brother, famous for his work with the New York City Ballet

A former Portage resident who made a career mending dancers’ injuries in the New York City Ballet is being remembered by his sister for much more than his white coat or the ballet barre in his office.

Members of the Ballet remember Dr. William G. Hamilton as a pioneering orthopedic surgeon, world-renowned for his knowledge of the dance world and treatment of bone spurs and fractures, according to his news obituary in The New York Times.

His sister Elizabeth Ann Kirk, however, remembers him as “Bill,” her silly older brother whom she loved with her “whole heart.”

“His dedication to orthopedics and to the New York City Ballet in particular was incredible,” Kirk, of Portage, said. “It just takes my breath away, it’s wonderful.”

Hamilton, who was 90, died from heart failure on March 29.

His tenure with the New York City Ballet began in 1972, when choreographer George Balanchine asked him to come aboard as the Ballet’s first in-house doctor. Hamilton accepted, and immediately got to work learning more about ballet, according to the news obituary.

According to Kirk, her brother took his ballet classes as seriously as his medical school lectures.

“He studied so hard learning about the Ballet,” she said. “He didn’t want to feel like a dope not knowing the terminology.”

During his career, which lasted over 40 years, The New York Times noted that Hamilton worked with the School of American Ballet, the American Ballet Theater, and the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. On top of his work with ballet performers, Hamilton also offered his expertise to numerous Broadway shows and New York sports teams, including the Knicks and the Yankees. But no matter who he was working with, said Kirk, he was always devoted to the dancers.

“I think his first love was the Ballet,” she said. “He loved the dancers, he loved what he was doing.”

Hamilton retired at age 81, having worked with the dancers for over half his life at the time. Until a few years before his death, he continued offering consultation. He took his career very seriously, said Kirk, but still retained the goofy sense of humor he’d had since childhood.

“He was so serious, I saw the other side of him, the funny side,” she said.

Hamilton was seven years her senior, “just old enough to really know how to tease me and get to me,” she said.

While his sense of humor was “wonderful,” his delivery of jokes, she said, wasn’t always the easiest.

“He’d get so tickled telling the jokes, he’d start laughing before he finished and you couldn’t understand the punchline,” she said. “He was a riot.”

Hamilton was born in 1932 in Altus, Oklahoma, to parents Milton and Elizabeth, according to the news obituary, and the family moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, when Hamilton was young. After the birth of his sister, his parents divorced, and the siblings moved with their mother to Portage, where their step-father owned a plastics manufacturing company.

Kirk recalled her brother attending the University of the South, then called Sewanee, for high school. Even then, the two remained close.

“When he graduated with his yearbook, he put my picture in instead of a girlfriend,” Kirk said.

Hamilton went on to attend Princeton University, the Times obit said, graduating with a degree in engineering in 1954. After spending two years in the Army, he returned to Portage to join his step-father’s business, marrying his first wife and having a child.

While his parents had hopes of Hamilton staying in Wisconsin and running the company, he left again to attend Columbia University’s medical school at 28, with a focus on orthopedics. He graduated in 1964, and after five years of residency, opened a practice in Manhattan before joining the Ballet.

Hamilton was married two more times after divorcing his first wife, having another child as well. Along with his two sons, William Jr. and Lewis, Hamilton is survived by his sister and three grandchildren.

Kirk said she’ll remember her brother for his dedication — not only to his career but to his family.

“I loved him with my whole heart,” she said. “My life will never be the same knowing he’s not on this earth.”

