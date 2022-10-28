Portage working on new ambulance contract

City officials are working with Aspirus to put together a new ambulance service contract after the healthcare company terminated the existing contract.

Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy said Aspirus had canceled their contract that had been in place since 1999 earlier this year after the city declined to pay for an invoice for mutual aid calls that was over $900,000.

Murphy told the common council that Aspirus had sent a notice to the city they were canceling the ambulance contract with the city. He added Aspirus is still covering the city for ambulance services and will continue to cover the city while contract negotiations are ongoing.

“They wish to negotiate a renewal contract with the city for 2023. It’s set to replace the contract that has been in place for 23 years,” Murphy said.

The city signed the ambulance services contract, which provides emergency services such as mutual aid on fire department response calls, with Divine Savior and then was switched over to Aspirus during their merger last year. There is a separate contract that Aspirus has with four towns surrounding Portage.

Murphy said the original agreement stated the city would purchase ambulances and lease them to Divine Savior. There is a provision in the agreement that Divine Savior could invoice the city for operating expense deficit that incurred on an annual basis.

“They have not exercised that option during the term of the agreement. Divine Savior did signal a possible need to start invoicing that,” Murphy said.

In 2019, Murphy explained, Divine Savior told the city they might need to invoice those expenses but was put on hold while the purchase by Aspirus was in progress. This year was the first time Aspirus sent an invoice.

“It was not until this year when we received an invoice and the city declined payment on that invoice citing notification requirements in the contract that were not met by Aspirus,” Murphy said. “It is the goal of Aspirus and the city to negotiate a new agreement to continue having ambulance services into 2023.”

Murphy said he was confident a new contract will be signed and told the council on Thursday night that the new contract could be brought before the city council for vote in the next couple of months.