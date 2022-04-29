Poynette High School enters national shoe design contest

A group of Poynette High School art students recently put their best foot forward in a national shoe designing competition.

Across the country, 250 high schools were selected for the “Vans High School Custom Culture” competition, which is sponsored by Vans. Each school was sent two pairs of sneakers for students to decorate with themes of “Hometown Pride,” and “VanD(IY)oren Legacy” — the latter in honor of Paul Van Doren, co-founder of the California-based shoe and apparel company, who died last year at the age of 90.

Art teacher Kaitlyn Heintz heard about the contest from senior Advanced Placement art student Kyla Thays, and promptly registered for it online.

“I believe Vans wanted to try to include a diversity of schools among their selection for the contest across the nation,” Heintz said.

In mid-February, the school received the news that they’d been selected, along with two pairs of white Vans and a $50 gift certificate to art supply website Yoobi.

Along with Thays, fellow seniors Hope Ninmann and Montana Milton designed and painted two pairs of shoes over the course of two months. According to Heintz, the trio were selected for their “exceptional talent in both skill and design.”

The “Hometown Pride” themed pair of shoes focuses on the MacKenzie Educational Center, featuring a badger on one shoe and a bison on the other. Nature, said Heintz, was a common theme among the students in design brainstorming sessions.

“The discussion kept turning back to the natural beauty and resources of the area,” said Heintz. “With the maple syrup season taking place, it was a major influence on the design.”

The “VanD(IY)oren Legacy” shoes, on the other hand, highlighted Poynette’s art program. Each shoe showcases different aspects of the program, from instruments to paint tubes.

The second pair, said Heintz “was inspired by a high schooler’s take on the four pillars of Vans: Action sports, art, music and street culture.”

“They had fun making a graffiti-type design with lots of colors and imagery,” she said.

The Top 50 out of the original 250 competing schools were announced Monday. While Poynette didn’t advance to the next round of competition, Heintz said the contest was “still a really awesome experience” and she hopes Poynette will be selected again next year for the contest.

“The students were very excited to participate and enjoyed the process of painting the shoes,” she said.

That process, Heintz added, took the three students two months of planning, drawing, and painting.

“It was fantastic to watch these three students work together and meld their artistic styles to create these designs,” Heintz said.

The Vans website says the purpose of the contest is “to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design, and to bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets.”

According to Principal Mark Hoernke, his students couldn’t be a better fit for that very purpose.

“We are so very proud of our students and the work that they do,” Hoernke said. “They are not only talented, but also work so very much to practice and perfect their talents.”

Hoernke added that he was thankful for Poynette’s “talented teachers,” who do “such a great job guiding our kids.”

Another Wisconsin school, West Allis’ Central High, did make it to the 50.

Voting can be done through the contest website customculture.vans.com until May 6. According to the contest site, the Top 5 winning schools will be announced between May 9 and May 20. The first-prize winner will receive $50,000 toward its arts program, while the four runners-up will each receive $15,000.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.