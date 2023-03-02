A Poynette man has been charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Drew M. Gunderson, 20, is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography in Columbia County. If convicted he faces 15 years in prison, followed by 10 years of extended supervision for each count.

Columbia County court documents allege the child pornography was found on Gunderson’s cell phone and included images and video of prepubescent children obtained with encrypted instant messaging services.

At his initial appearance on Feb. 28, a signature bond was set at $1,000. Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Troy Cross set the signature along with standard felony conditions: Gunderson is not allowed to initiate contact with anyone under the age of 18 and cannot use the internet unless for work purposes. Online records show Gunderson is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Feb. 28:

A special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation spoke with Gunderson on Feb. 24 in Arlington. Gunderson gave the SA permission to search his cell phone.

The SA reported finding six images and four video with prepubescent females with varying sexual situations including sexual intercourse. The complaint alleges it is clear the females in the images and video are not over the age of 18.

When Gunderson spoke with authorities he admitted to receiving the images and video of child pornography with the two encrypted instant messaging services. He allegedly sent and received child pornography using these encrypted services. He admitted to having as many as 35 videos and images of child pornography on his phone.

Gunderson is scheduled to be in Columbia County Court later this month for a pre-trial conference.