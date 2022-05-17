Poynette man charged following police chase from Lodi to Madison

A Columbia County sheriff deputy attempted to stop a Poynette man with active arrest warrants in Lodi last week before the man allegedly fled, eventually being arrested in Madison.

Levi S. Byczek, 31, remains in custody after being charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and vehicle operator flee/elude officer. Byczek is also facing two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

At Byczek’s initial appearance, Judge Troy Cross set a cash bond of $10,000 with standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint filed on May 12:

A sheriff deputy was on patrol early on May 10 when a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. The deputy initiated the traffic stop in a gas station parking lot on Sunset Drive.

The deputy made contact with Byczek, who was driving the vehicle. A dispatcher informed the deputy that Byczek had an active arrest warrant. When the deputy told Byczek of the warrant and asked him to turn the vehicle engine off, Byczek allegedly drove out of the parking lot and onto Highway 60, according to the complaint. The deputy pursued Byczek onto the highway.

The complaint alleges Byczek was driving westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic. The deputy reported seeing a vehicle almost collide with Byczek, the complaint said, and the other vehicle had to swerve onto the shoulder of the road.

The deputy ended the pursuit as Byczek drove into Lodi, complaint said. About 30 minutes later, the deputy located Byczek driving southbound on Highway 113.

The complaint states the deputy followed Byczek into Dane County, but ended the pursuit as Dane County law enforcement continued the chase.

The Columbia County sheriff deputy met with Dane County law enforcement in Madison to detain Byczek. A Dane County sheriff deputy reported Byczek’s vehicle was disabled on East Washington Street after jumping several curbs.

Byczek is set to be back in the Columbia County Courthouse on Wednesday for his preliminary hearing.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.