Poynette pair charged with maintaining drug trafficking place

A father-son duo have been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place after law enforcement recovered over 6 pounds of marijuana at a Lowville residence.

Kasey Huber, 35, and Freddy Huber, 68, both of Poynette, have been charged with felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

If found guilty on both felony counts, the pair face nine years in prison and seven years of extended supervision and up to $35,000 in fines.

Both Kasey and Freddy Huber have been released on $2,000 signature bonds each following their initial appearances last week in front of Judge Todd Hepler.

According to the criminal complaint filed on May 18:

Columbia County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a home on Highway 22 in Lowville for a domestic incident on May 13. When the deputies arrived, they met with Kasey Huber and a witness.

The witness allegedly told a deputy that Kasey Huber was storing drugs inside a gray shed on the property. The witness told a deputy people were seen coming to the home, meeting with Huber for a few minutes and then leaving.

Another officer on the scene met with the property owner, Freddy Huber. A deputy asked Kasey Huber if they had his consent to search some of the buildings on the property and Kasey Huber allowed it.

Kasey Huber and a deputy walked into the two-story gray shed and the deputy saw marijuana on a table and went upstairs and located marijuana inside a box.

At this point, law enforcement was granted a search warrant for the residence. A deputy spoke with Freddy Huber about what officers could find in the residence. Freddy Huber allegedly admitted he had marijuana pipes in the living room. The deputy found these pipes as well as marijuana, the complaint said.

Freddy Huber also told officers, according the complaint, he saw Kasey Huber meet with people at the house and then leave. In the basement of the house, officer allegedly found small marijuana plants in starter pots.

Freddy Huber granted law enforcement consent to search his cell phone. Officers allegedly found a pair of internet searches regarding marijuana seeds and how to buy seeds online. There was also a text message exchange where Freddy Huber allegedly asked someone questions about growing marijuana.

A sample of the marijuana confiscated from the gray shed tested positive for the presence of THC. The total amount of marijuana recovered with packaging weighed 3,067 grams. A sergeant with the sheriff’s office estimated the total weight of the recovered marijuana was 2,931 grams, or approximately 6.4 pounds.

On May 14, Freddy Huber was interviewed by sheriff detectives. He allegedly admitted to knowing there were marijuana plants on the property and reiterated he saw Kasey Huber meeting with people for a short period of time and then leave the residence.

During the interview, Freddy Huber explained there were knee-high marijuana plants in July 2021. The pair moved the plants inside the shed and allegedly discussed growing different strains of marijuana.

Freddy Huber told law enforcement he did receive the marijuana seeds in the mail.

Kasey and Freddy Huber are both scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court on July 15 for pre-trial conferences.

