Poynette School District to seek referendum in spring election

An operational referendum is on the ballot this spring for voters in the Poynette School District.

The proposed five-year, non-recurring referendum aims to fill an estimated $1.2 million deficit, which District Administrator Jerry Pritzl attributes primarily to a lack of an increase in state per-pupil funding. Additionally, special education costs, of which Wisconsin covers less than one-third, are on the rise.

According to data compiled by Education Law Center, special education programming in the district comes to a total of $1,857,289. The state contributes $321,555 to that total, and federal funds account for $203,903, leaving Poynette to cover the remaining $1,331,831.

This, said Pritzl, “forces districts to transfer funds from the general fund to cover Special Education costs, when it should be funded by the state.”

“There has been discussion at the capitol about raising the amount districts receive for Special Education, but it’s too early to tell if there will be any action behind those talks,” he said.

Prior to seeking the referendum, Poynette, like many other districts, utilized one-time pandemic relief funds, which are now depleted. The non-recurring nature of the operational referendum, says Pritzl, will allow the district to move forward and compensate for its deficit while also acknowledging uncertainties that lie ahead.

“It is so hard to predict what the landscape will look like in five years. Will our enrollment increase? Will the state be providing more funding for public schools?” said Pritzl. “We feel it is the responsible thing to do for our community to see how the next five years play out.”

After addressing the deficit, Pritzl says the plan is to utilize remaining referendum dollars to meet the district’s priorities as laid out by the Strategic Plan. These include meeting students’ mental health needs, attracting and retaining staff, and preparing learners of all ages to be “college, career, and life-ready graduates.”

Taxpayers in the community, added Pritzl, shouldn’t expect any major changes to the mill rate should the referendum pass. The current rate of $8.50, down from the 2021-22 rate of $9.50, is projected to remain the same with the referendum in place.

“Due to the district’s responsible financial approach to paying ahead on debt payments, saving on long-term interest payments, we anticipate the mill rate to be unchanged and remain at $8.50 with a passed referendum,” said Pritzl.

As far as predictions on whether or not this referendum will pass, Pritzl says he is optimistic. In 2018, Poynette’s $28 million capital referendum passed with the support of 63% of voters, allowing for the construction of a new “state-of-the-art” elementary school.

“The Poynette community has shown a tremendous amount of support for its school district,” he said. “The district regularly receives an impressive amount of donations, our student achievement data puts us in the upper echelon of districts in the state, and there is a great sense of pride in our new and recently renovated facilities.”