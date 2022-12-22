Raimer recognized for over 50 years of service

Susan Raimer will be stepping down and retiring as Clerk of Court next year and was honored on Wednesday morning by the county board.

Raimer has been the elected official leading the clerk of courts office for 22 years. She is set to retire as Julie Kayartz won the November election running unopposed. Kayartz is currently the register of probate for Columbia County.

Raimer was recognized for her work in the county during the county board meeting. County chair Chris Polzer read remarks for Judge W. Andrew Voigt who was unable to attend the meeting.

“I’m not going to try and quantify what she has accomplished, although that would be a fascinating endeavor,” Polzer said.

He explained that Raimer has held Columbia County court operations together for over 20 years.

“She showed up every day and set a good example of what public service is supposed to look like,” Polzer said. “She treated everyone with respect with meeting her constitutional obligation to maintain the courts records and was sure to ensure all the little things were done that are necessary to keep the system moving.”

Raimer said on Wednesday that during her time in the clerk of courts office, she worked with a number of other elected officials in the county including nine county board chairs, eight judges, four of five sheriffs and district attorneys.

“I’m leaving this job but I still love every aspect of this job,” Raimer said.

She recalled how a lot of the job and systems have changed since starting in the legal profession, typing shorthand on carbon paper and using Wite-Out to correct mistakes.

“And now we’re doing e-filing with video conferencing,” Raimer said. “The courts have taken a 180-degree turn since I started.”

Raimer said she has been with Columbia County for 31 years and spent 22 of those years as the elected Clerk of Courts. But she started her career 20 years before that with Dorothy Walker, the first female district attorney in Wisconsin.

“This is my 51st year in the legal profession,” Raimer said. “It’s been the people I work with that have kept me going.”

Polzer summed up Raimer and her role in Columbia County as someone who never did the job for personal gain.

“In short, she was a leader that few recognized and even fewer have acknowledged because she never did it for the credit or personal acclaim,” Polzer said.