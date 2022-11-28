Red Kettle Campaign ring in another season after raising over $40K last year

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is back in full swing in Columbia County at area stores. The donations received during the campaign stay in Columbia County to help people with a number of resources.

Last year the Red Kettle Campaign raised $40,457 with ringers in Portage, Pardeeville, Poynette and Lodi. This year people are encouraged to donate what they can and to make it easy, the bell ringer stations will use a QR code that can be scanned directly from a smartphone.

Karren Alden of the Portage Kiwanis Club, who helps run the Salvation Army campaign, said that all the money raised goes back into their communities in Columbia County. She reported that from October 2021 to September 2022 the Salvation Army helped 1,435 people.

During that time there was almost $34,000 of donated funds spent on emergency lodging, rental assistance, utility assistance and transportation to help Columbia County residents. The Salvation Army reported just over $18,000 of donated funds helped 167 singles and 42 families, a total of 256 people, with emergency lodging.

“This is extremely important,” Alden said of the Red Kettle Campaign. “This is where our money comes from that allows us to help people who need it throughout the year.”

Dells Area Cruisers President Dennis Gorder donated $500 at Festival Foods on Monday morning in Portage. He said the donation is possible due to the hard work during the Automotion Classic Car Show held every May in Wisconsin Dells.

“Our members work very hard for three days at the classic car show with the goal of making it a success. That success allows us to give to 18 or 19 different charities and groups,” said Ron Nelson, Dells Area Cruisers treasurer. “We can’t give away a ton of money to any group but at least we give something to different groups.”

Gorder added one of the reasons they donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is because he knows the money stays in Columbia County.

“The club and its members never argue about where the money goes and that keeps things simple,” Gorder added.

Former Dells Area Cruisers President Pete Holzman said he was a bell ringer earlier this season and said it was good to see so much generosity.

“The money is used to fight poverty and people are willing to donate more this time of year,” Holzman said. “I saw people giving a lot and had to stuff it down a few times because it was filling up.”

Holzman added he encouraged people to use the QR code to donate with their phones instead of putting coins or cash in the red kettle.

Dells Cruisers donate to a plethora of groups in Columbia, Dane, Sauk and Marquette County including food pantries, police departments and the Salvation Army. Gorder said they donate to the communities their members live in, and that means it’s not just Wisconsin Dells.

Alden said 2020 was one of the best years for the Red Kettle Campaign with the Salvation Army raising over $46,000 in donated funds.

Red Kettle Campaign Bell Ringers will be in Portage at Festival Foods, Walgreens and Walmart and at the Piggly Wiggly locations in Pardeeville, Poynette and Lodi from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will be at the site ringing their bells on Friday and Saturday for the rest of the year and then will also be bell ringing on Thursday Dec. 22. Ringers will be out for the last time on Christmas Eve day until noon.

Alden said they are still looking for bell ringers, especially in the Lodi area. To sign up as a bell ringer in Columbia County go to registertoring.com or call 608-617-3237.