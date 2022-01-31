Red Kettle has another successful campaign in Columbia County

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign raised over $40,000 throughout Columbia County in December.

The Salvation Army, with the help of the red kettle funds, is able to help over 600 families annually. Services provided to those families includes emergency lodging, food, coats, back to school needs and help with rent and utility bills.

Angela Swinehart of the Columbia County Salvation Army said it was another success campaign for the Red Kettle Campaign. The bell ringers are a common sight in December throughout the area. The Columbia County Salvation Army is part of the Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan with

Swinehart said four volunteers were honored at the Salvation Army Appreciation Dinner last week. Bill Nelms, Penny Kiefer, Karren Alden and Nancy Schaper were honored for their hard work all year round for the Salvation Army.

Alden of the Portage Kiwanis Club helped organize volunteer bell ringers to make sure each store had people at every position throughout the campaign.

Alden said this amount is in line with previous years.

“We raised just over $40,000 in 2019,” Alden said. “In 2020, we were able to raise $46,521.”

Nelms said it was one of the best years ever. He said 97% of that money stays in Western Columbia County, approximately $38,800 in 2021 and over $45,000 in 2020.

“We saw that people just really wanted to give back in 2020 during the start of the pandemic,” Alden said.

Bell ringers were at a number of stores in Lodi, Pardeeville, Portage and Poynette including Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Piggly Wiggly and Festival Foods. Bell Ringers were at stores on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People looking for assistance from the Salvation Army can go to https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/wum/contact-us-2/ to fill out an online form or call 414-302-4300

Anyone interested in donating time or resources to the Salvation Army can go to https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/wum/volunteer/ for more information.

