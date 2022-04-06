Referendums pass in Lodi, Pardeeville, Rio school districts

Voters in the Lodi, Pardeeville and Rio school districts all supported operating referendums in Tuesday's spring election.

Each referendum passed with relative ease as just over 55% of voters backed the Lodi referendum, and the Pardeeville and Rio referendums received support from about 60% of voters. Representatives from each district have said the additional revenue would be used for building maintenance, staff retention, and other operational expenses.

Pardeeville’s referendum passed 659 to 461.

It will allow the district to levy more in local property taxes than allowed under state-imposed revenue limits. District representatives assured local taxpayers that the referendum won’t drive up property taxes, producing a "levy neutral" tax impact.

The referendum asked to permanently increase the district's tax levy by $850,000. It also included a non-recurring portion to allow the district to levy an additional $525,000 in each of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years followed by $350,000 in both the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

According to the district, these funds are necessary to cover operating expenses, accommodate debt payment changes, retain and recruit staff, and sustain current services, such as technology and transportation.

The district’s previous referendum, passed in 2017, expired this year.

The Lodi School District asked voters to approve an additional $5.98 million per year for the next five years. The non-recurring referendum would be used for building maintenance, technology upgrades, and extracurricular offerings. The money would also allow the district to retain its current teaching staff and maintain stable class sizes.

District voters passed it on a 1,708-1,387 vote.

Lodi Superintendent Vince Breunig said that, had the referendum not passed, the district would have faced up to 20 potential staff layoffs, as well as deferring maintenance on school facilities and cutting extra curricular programs.

The $1.7 million generated by the Lodi School District's 2016 referendum will expire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

In the Rio School District, voters also supported a non-recurring operating referendum that will allow the district to levy an additional $4.95 million over the next three school years. It passed with 535 in support and 317 opposed.

The district cited a lack of increased funding in the 2021-23 state budget, inflation and declining enrollment as some reasons to pursue the referendum. It will allow the district to levy $1.35 million in 2022-23; $1.65 million in 2023-24; and $1.95 million in 2024-25.

Unlike Lodi or Pardeeville, Rio taxpayers can expect to see an increase in the school portion of their taxes each year the referendum is active.

According to the district, the operating referendum will increase property taxes on every $100,000 in property value by $43 in 2022-23; $85 in 2023-24; and $36 in 2024-25.