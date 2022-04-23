Remembering Rusch: Former principals, educators plan celebration for closing elementary

A group of Portage parents and educators are planning a farewell celebration for a local school set to close at the end of this school year.

In its 82 years of operation, Rusch Elementary has served many purposes under many different names. Currently, the school serves kindergarten through fifth grade. But due to the building’s retirement, this year’s Rusch students will be its last.

The Portage School District has decided to stop using the building as a school because costly problems, including asbestos and aging mechanical equipment, could run up to $18 million to fix — a cost the district simply can’t justify. Current Rusch students and staff will be redistributed throughout the district ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

With the pending closure of Rusch, a group gathered Thursday in Room 106 of the school to continue planning a May 18 celebration ceremony open to the public to say farewell to the Portage elementary school. Among those gathered around the table peering at basement artifacts were three of the school’s principals.

Robin Kvalo opened the elementary school in 1998, as a way to alleviate overcrowding at John Muir and Woodridge elementary schools.

Repurposing the school, which had been a middle school since the 1960s, required a year of building repairs and a summer of grant writing, the latter accomplished by Kvalo and some members of the teaching staff.

“Our days never ended at 3:30,” Kvalo recalled.

During her 13-year tenure as principal, she recalled late nights, deep relationships, and school carnival dunk tanks.

“My heart has always been here,” said Kvalo. “That’s what makes it difficult to see it close.”

Kvalo added that while the building was a second home, the people in it made it a family.

“One of the reasons Rusch worked is that we trusted one another,” she said. “We encouraged taking chances, we encouraged failure.”

When Nikki Schoenborn arrived at the school for the principal position following Kvalo’s departure, she said it was that trust that greeted her at the door.

“I knew when I came in there were big shoes to fill,” said Schoenborn.

Schoenborn filled those shoes with Friday morning dance parties and photo booth poses with students, as well as the occasional intruding bat or squirrel in the 82-year-old building.

“I loved every minute of working here,” she said. “No matter what your role was, you always had a shoulder to lean on.”

In her eight years as principal, Schoenborn said she strived to ensure each child felt that same sense of security.

“I don’t think there was a kid who walked through these doors, whether they had a good day or a not so great day, that didn’t ever feel like they had a place or were loved.”

Among her top achievements at the school was winning a state award for closing the achievement gap.

“I do not think the staff here got enough credit and recognition,” said Schoenborn. “They were always about the kids and always about working together as a family.”

Over the final few operating years of the school, Angie Gulrud has been the principal, carrying on the same values of trust to a new generation of students.

“What’s special for me is, like, this is where I started,” said Gulrud. “The kids and the staff in this school and the parents, they’re amazing.”

Among those parents is Elizabeth Hanson. Hanson teaches social studies at Portage High School, and both of her daughters attended Rusch. As an educator, Hanson said she prioritized her daughters’ education, and as a parent, she felt that the staff at Rusch had the same priorities.

“We actively chose Rusch for our daughters,” said Hanson. “It’s been hands down the best decision we’ve ever made.”

Despite the pending closure of the school, the current kindergarten portion, which is a newer addition to the building, will remain open for the local Boys and Girls Club’s use.

“That’s going to be a great location for the Boys and Girls Club activities,” said Gulrud.

