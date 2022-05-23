Report details school districts' use of pandemic relief funds

An analysis of how K-12 schools in Wisconsin have spent federal relief dollars found many focused on immediate needs at the start of the pandemic, while more recently focusing on broader needs for districts and schools.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released a report this month looking at the $2.4 billion in federal dollars allocated to the state's school districts and where the one-time dollars are being prioritized.

Early in the pandemic, schools tended to prioritize the money to respond to the pandemic, such as providing remote instruction, purchasing technology and paying for safety precautions, the report said. Later spending of the funds, which need to be used by September 2024, has more broadly been used to address student and district needs, the report said.

But there's also concerns about how inflation and no increase to state revenue limits in the 2021-23 Wisconsin budget could prompt districts to lean on the one-time dollars to fill ongoing costs, the report said.

It's an experience school district officials say they've seen play out locally.

Pardeeville District Administrator Jason LeMay said the $987,407 his district received through the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding will primarily be used to cover staffing, including a new alternative education teacher at Pardeeville High School for students who struggle with school.

“We’ve tried to be strategic with how we’re using the funds,'' said LeMay. “The money’s not there long-term.”

Over the next two and a half years, LeMay added that beyond curriculum offerings and staffing support, much of the money will go toward combating rising costs in the district. The September 2024 spending deadline for the money, he added, puts an extra layer of stress on many districts.

“I think some of our neighboring districts are in the same situation, where some of this is to offset the rising costs that we have,” he said. “Obviously it’s very helpful at this time. We did not receive any additional funds in the (state) biennial budget this year or next year.”

Portage School District to continue offering virtual learning for 2022-23 school year The Portage School District will continue its partnership with two online charter schools in the Kiel School District. Registration for virtual learning is open through June 24.

Leaders in the Baraboo School District have echoed these concerns. Yvette Updike, director of business services in the district, said meeting students’ needs is a top priority, even amid rising costs.

“As for many Wisconsin school districts, the concern relates to how the school district will continue to financially support the needs necessary for educating our students,” said Updike.

Between three rounds of ESSER dollars and the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds, Baraboo schools have received a total of $6.38 million to help them support those needs.

Updike said the money will primarily be used to cover HVAC upgrades in school buildings, mental health supports, and technology updates including continued virtual instruction offerings. Also among Baraboo’s priorities is the continuation of pandemic precautions, with consideration being given to personal protective equipment for staff and students.

According to LeMay, the money provided to many schools in the state through ESSER and GEER are being used primarily to “close off gaps” left by extended school closures and inflation.

“For some districts, it’s a short-term fix,” he said.

Pardeeville School District selects new elementary school principal The Pardeeville School District has chosen Andrew Kohn, who currently serves as the Randolph School District's 6-12th grade principal, as its new elementary school principal.

In the Lodi School District, concerns are similar but funds have to be used on a different timeline.

Through the first round of ESSER dollars, the district was granted $97,376, to be used between March 13, 2020, through September 30, 2022. Of those funds, $3,289 had to be sent to local private schools, Blessed Trinity for example, leaving the district with a total of $94,087 in available funds, which they had used up by December 31, 2021.

On the district’s website, District Administrator Vince Breunig noted that “since this program was approved so quickly after the national shutdown, there were some very tight boundaries within which this money could be spent.”

Within those boundaries, the district prioritized purchases like plexiglass, personal protective equipment, signage, and rental of outdoor tents as mitigation strategies for a safe return to in-person school. Additional pandemic safety measures like contact tracing, nursing services, and substitute teachers were also covered by these funds.

Technology needs were also addressed, primarily for preparedness in the event of long-term school closures, and consideration was also given to mental health services for the district’s staff.

According to Breunig, the district’s overall priority was “leveraging these one-time federal funds to meet the needs of our community.”

The Policy Forum has previously released reports regarding federal relief funds in Wisconsin schools, summarizing each type of fund and its economic impact.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.