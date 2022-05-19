Report: Felony cases continue to rise across Columbia County

For the third straight year, the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office reported a rise in felony cases handled by the office — due in part to a backlog of cases caused by the pandemic.

The county departments provided annual reports for 2021 to the County Board last month, which were included on the agenda Wednesday for any of the supervisors to ask questions of the department heads. There were no questions about the 100-page document, which includes reports from 25 county departments and is available online to view.

“We saw a sharp increase in the number of cases filed in 2021. Columbia County was one of the only counties with an increase in cases filed in 2020, given the COVID pandemic, and we filed even more cases in 2021,” Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal wrote in the report.

In 2019, the DA’s Office handled 499 felony cases; 634 felony cases in 2020; and 740 felony cases in 2021.

Yaskal said the primary challenge in 2021 was getting caught up with the 2020 backlog of cases.

“Because the Circuit Courts in Columbia County experienced significant slow-down in 2020, there were many cases that could not get processed in a timely manner,” Yaskal wrote.

Of the 740 felonies cases, the most common felony charge was felony bail jumping with 230 charges filed and 199 were possession of narcotic drugs. There was also 58 charges of OWI (fifth-plus offense.)

According to online records, there have already been over 260 felony cases filed in Columbia County in 2022.

Total legal actions across the department has also risen over the last three years. In 2021, the DA’s Office had been involved in 10,883 total legal actions. These include felony and misdemeanor charges, along with criminal traffic cases and juvenile delinquency cases.

Total legal actions has risen by about 1,000 over the last three years. Yaskal reported that even though there was staffing shortages in 2021, there is a strong team in the DA’s Office.

“On the flip side, 2021 gave us some welcome stability in the county-funded positions in the District Attorney’s Office,” Yaskal wrote. “While there was some movement and people leaving for other jobs, by the end of the year, we had a strong team of legal secretaries and victim witness coordinators who work well together and are dedicated employees that should remain with us for a long time.”

