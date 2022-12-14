Rio Community Library invites donations and input with Wish Tree

Holiday cheer has come to the Rio Community Library in the form of a little white tree with branches that bear donation opportunities.

For over a week, the Wish Tree has intrigued library visitors. A closer look at the holiday display reveals that its red and green star “ornaments” feature items the library would like to supply to the public, like magazine subscriptions, reading programs, and children’s books they don’t already have.

Patrons can bring the stars to the front desk and exchange the dollar amount written on them for the promise that in the weeks and months to come, they’ll see the item they’ve selected on a shelf or in the works.

According to Assistant Director Jon Pribbenow, the tree offers the community a “more specific” way to donate than simply sending in funds.

“The community having a say in what comes here is very important,” said Pribbenow. “We will make sure that the items that they pick off the tree, the funds will be used for those items.”

According to Pribbenow, the tree has already brought in around $400 worth of donations, split between a total of 10 donors. These donations, he says, will not only bolster the library’s repertoire of literature and activity offerings, but will also allow himself and Library Director Roxanne Staveness to keep their fingers on the pulse of what the community wants to see, what’s in demand and how they can best provide it.

“If there’s something that patrons want their money to go towards we will make every effort to make that happen,” said Pribbenow.

In this way the value of the tree is two-fold: It allows the public to provide input with their donations on specific items and programming they want to see in the space, and allows the staff to “bring other ideas into the library that may not be brought in by Roxanne and myself,” said Pribbenow.

It was Staveness who brought forth the idea for the Wish Tree initially, having seen success in similar initiatives at other libraries. Now, already intriguing the community, Pribbenow says he looks forward to seeing what other donations may come ahead of the tree’s Dec. 31 donation deadline, and what new and exciting programming he and Staveness will be able to put together in the following months.

“The library is just a place where people are able to come together and form a group,” he said. “This is a way for everyone to come and make their voices heard in a more specific way.”

The Rio Community Library is open to the public every day except Sunday. Those seeking more information can visit the library’s website, www.riolibrary.org.