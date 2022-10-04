Rio community prepares for second annual Fall Fest

Every tradition has its beginning, and heading into its second year, Rio’s Fall Fest is one the community hopes will stick around.

This year’s festival is slated for Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., filling Fireman’s Park with pumpkins, food, activities, and, organizers hope, a lot of guests.

Visitors of all ages can celebrate the season with tractor rides, a mini petting zoo, cookie decorating, and a farmer’s market, but according to festival coordinator Kacy Falk, the best part of the festivities is the sense of togetherness it brings to the community.

“I wanted something affordable and local for everyone and to get people back out in the community,” said Falk.

Before it came to life last year, the festival was a dream of Falk’s, who helps manage the Rio farmer’s market in addition to running her own small produce stand. She’d pictured a “farmers market where you can go pick your own pumpkins and we just have a fun family day.” Thanks to the help of some friends, her dream came to fruition last year in the first-ever Rio Fall Fest, which she says was a success.

“Last year we were blown away with attendance,” said Falk. “Everyone had a great time.”

Behind the four-hour festival, she added, is a lot of hard work. Planning for the event began in spring, when Falk encountered a hiccup in location: The hay field at her family’s farm where the first festival had been hosted now held growing corn crops, meaning it wouldn’t be able to accommodate the festival. With a little help from a friend with a field, Falk was able to relocate.

“While I was thinking of what to do, a friend, Andy Jevens who lives next to the park in town, reached out and said, ‘Hey you could plant pumpkins here and then have everything at the park,’” said Falk.

Shortly thereafter it was June, and with the help of her boyfriend, Kyle, and her son, Wyatt, Falk was planting Jevens’ field with over 1,000 pumpkin seeds.

Now less than a week out from the festival, Falk says she’s filled with gratitude for everyone who’s helped make it possible.

“I would really like to thank Andy and Tess Jevens for letting us plant pumpkins in their field and all the work they’ve helped put into this,” said Falk, who also credits the Rio Community Club for their sponsorship as well as the Rio Fire Deptartment for the use of their park. Of course, she added, thanks also goes to Wyatt and Kyle “for all their help planting, mowing, and behind-the-scenes work.”

“It looks like its going to be a wonderful fall weekend,” said Falk. “We can’t wait to see everyone!”

Currently, Jose Mexican Food Truck, Kona Ice, and Donna Mae’s coffee are set to serve alongside a concessions stand as vendors, but the festival is still accepting applications from vendors.

Anyone interested can contact the event’s Facebook page, “2nd Annual Fall Fest.”