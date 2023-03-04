On Friday morning, March 3, Rio residents gathered in the Elementary School gym to show the world they had a few Trix up their sleeves.

Ahead of National Cereal Day on March 7, a community-wide effort was launched by Rio Elementary School to collect unopened boxes of cereal to be donated to local food pantries. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 24, the Rio community dug in, amassing over 1,800 boxes.

“We have had an absolutely amazing response from families and businesses in the area,” said Rio Elementary Education Assistant Lynn Bubolz.

The donation is part of Do Good Wisconsin’s Cereal Box Domino Challenge, a friendly competition between Wisconsin schools to see which district could collect the most cereal boxes to donate and create the most interesting domino display with them.

Rio’s fourth-graders meticulously lined the boxes up in the gym, spelling out “Do Good Rio,” a nod to the competition. At 8:30 a.m. sharp, they were to be knocked over one by one in a massive game of dominoes.

The boxes may not have fallen perfectly, but their ripples sent waves of kindness throughout the Rio community to be felt by all. The impact of the gesture was not lost on Eric Salzwedel, co-founder of Do Good Wisconsin.

“We believe that there’s a lot more good happening in our communities across the state than all the negative stuff you might see,” said Salzwedel. “That all starts with each of us.”

Salzwedel added that while other schools signed on to participate in the challenge, Rio was the first to actually invite Do Good to witness it.

“When you wake up, you have the opportunity to make a positive or a negative impact on every single person you meet,” he said. “Even it we just donate one box, if we held the door for one more person, then we can make even a bigger impact.”

Prior to the cascade of cardboard, students were invited to share what “Do Good” means to them. Answers varied: Clean up lakes and rivers, put recyclables in the right bin, hold the door for people.

It was their actions, though, that showcased their understanding of what it truly means to “Do Good.” After the dominoes fell, students were at the ready with boxes, loading up vehicles waiting to transport the donated breakfast food to the pantries. All the while, the students were laughing, smiling, boasting about how much they were able to give, how hard they worked to line up each box.

The band was in full swing, too, their rubber band and cereal box “guitars” all perfectly in tune.