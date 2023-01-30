Rio man sentenced to 20 years in vehicular homicide

A Rio man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty last year of vehicular homicide. The judge said the man did not take any responsibility for the crash that led to the death of his friend when he was drunk driving in 2020.

Mitchell K. Merkes, 32, was found guilty at a jury trial last year of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle which led to the death of Zachary Austin of Rio. Merkes was also found guilty of knowingly operating a vehicle with a revoked license, hit and run causing a death, and homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Columbia County Judge Troy Cross sentenced Merkes to 20 years in state prison for homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He was sentenced to three years in state prison followed by three years of extended supervision for operating with a revoked license which will run concurrently with his homicide sentence.

Lastly, Cross handed Merkes a three-year state prison sentence followed by seven years of extended supervision to run consecutively with the homicide sentence. Cross did not give any additional sentencing for the count of prohibited alcohol concentration.

At the sentencing hearing on Jan. 6, assistant district attorney Jonathan Ross argued for 15 years in prison followed by 13 years of extended supervision. Ross read a victim impact statement from the family of Austin.

The statement explained the family has lost a dad, a son, a friend and loved one forever after Austin died.

“If the defendant is not given a lengthy term of incarceration, he will be out on the streets, drinking, driving, and violating his rules of supervision, and potentially causing another family like ours to have to live this nightmare,” Ross read in court according to court transcripts.

The statement concluded with the family requesting that Merkes be sentenced to the minimum of 20 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint filed in July 2020:

A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a vehicle crash on Genrich Road in Wyocena. The deputy located passenger Zachary Austin of Rio, who appeared to be the passenger of the pickup truck.

Authorities reported Austin died as a result of the crash. A witness reported seeing Merkes running away from the crash into the nearby woods.

These facts were brought up by Cross during the sentencing hearing.

“You didn’t call 911, you didn’t call for anybody to come help your friend who was lying there dead,” Cross said. “You didn’t do anything to help him.”

This was Merkes' fourth OWI charge; he pleaded no contest to his third OWI on March 11, 2020.

Merkes attorney Karl Green argued that Merkes was not allowed to enroll in alcohol treatment following his third OWI. Green said treatment is what Merkes needs as he argued for a total of nine years of prison followed by six years of extended supervision.

Green said the incident was a joint venture by Austin and Merkes that led to a “horrific incident.” Green also stated a lighter sentence would suffice due to Merkes' limited criminal history.

Cross disagreed with that statement in court.

“Your attorney argued you have a lack of criminal history. That’s not true. You have two convictions for this exact type of behavior: and one of them was in recent proximity; and I’m counting the third one because it may not have been a criminal, but it’s the exact same type of behavior which puts us all here today,” Cross said. He added that from his perspective during the trial that Merkes was not taking any responsibility for his action.

“I don’t know how long you’ve been driving drunk, but it’s been awhile. And every time you do that, it’s a selfish act. You’re jeopardizing everyone else who’s around you, including anyone else who passes you by on the roadway,” Cross said.

There is a restitution hearing in this case scheduled for Feb. 17.