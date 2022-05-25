Rio residents debate on chicken ordinance

The village of Rio has a complicated history with chicken ownership.

Many times, residents have lobbied the Village Board in support of allowing backyard chickens. But the issue has never been able to make much headway until recently. Next month, the Village Board is set to consider an ordinance sanctioning and regulating the animals.

Alexandra Hasselberger has lived in the village for two years. Last fall, a poll she posted about the issue of allowing village residents to raise chickens from their homes gained some traction.

Out of 232 respondents from Rio and surrounding communities, 176 people voted in favor of allowing domestic chickens, providing that rules were being followed. Forty-one people voted against it, and 15 others reported that they didn’t mind either way.

Now, Hasselberger is taking part in committee meetings trying to further the issue, which she says have been productive for the most part.

“There seems to be a lot of passionate people both ways,” she said. “Both people opposed and in favor of chickens are present at these meetings voicing opinions.”

Those opposed to the birds, says Hasselberger, cite things like noise, odor, coop appearance, and irresponsible owners as their main concerns. Those in favor, she added, share those sentiments.

“No one in favor would like those issues either,” she said. “We also want rules in place to make this happen for our community.”

Rio Village Trustee Jon Landsverk echoed Hasselberger, saying any potential ordinance regulating chickens still has “a long way to go.” He’s been considering not only regulations for chicken owners, but consequences for those who would potentially break the rules, especially given recent concerns regarding avian flu.

“Hopefully we can find some common ground,” said Landsverk.

In his four years as trustee, Landsverk said the issue of chicken ownership has been brought up in multiple meetings, but this is the first time it’s come this far. The last few board meetings, he said, have brought in a “full house” of people — both for and against the proposed chicken ordinance.

“It’s nice to see the citizens get involved and come to the meetings,” he said.

At the next committee meeting in a couple of weeks, the ordinance will be brought before the Village Board for a vote. From there, it will be determined whether chickens and people can legally coexist in Rio. And if they can, what that means for prospective coop keepers.

Before approaching the board, Hasselberger did her homework on these matters, studying similar ordinances in 20 nearby communities to find out “how they seem to be making it work,” she said.

Cambria’s ordinance, she says, seems the best fit for the Rio community. It states that chickens must be kept in coops from sunset to sunrise, owners must clean their coops each day, roosters are prohibited, and all prospective chicken owners must complete an application process.

Potential penalties in the event that ordinance rules aren’t being followed could include a three-strike system or, in the case of required yearly permit renewal, someone being barred from renewal.

Beyond considering other local chicken ordinances, Hasselberger noted that Rio High School’s FFA currently keeps and raises chickens of their own on school grounds, and has been for years.

With this in mind, Hasselberger says she believes village residents are responsible enough to successfully do the same in their own homes and coops. She commended the Village Board for their receptiveness to the idea of an ordinance, adding that she appreciates their willingness to listen to both sides of the chicken debate to work toward an agreement.

The push for an ordinance stems, she says, from the desire for “a way to provide healthy options for our families.” Reflecting this, Hasselberg said her family grows and preserves their own food, makes their own butter, and propagates plants among other things.

“Having chickens as part of our family has always been a dream of ours and is very important to us,” she said. “I want to be able to have a more sustainable life with food security.”

Landsverk pointed out that Rio is “definitely a farming community,” so this type of notion isn’t uncommon for village residents. For this reason, he said it’s his hope that an understanding can be reached between both sides of the debate.

“We’re never going to make all the people happy,” he said. “But hopefully we can make most of the people happy.”

