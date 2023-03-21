If you’d told Sauk Prairie voters 25 years ago that there would one day be two performing arts centers in the town, most of them would have likely questioned your sanity. A small faction, however, would have been elated to know that their efforts to bring arts to the area were fruitful.

This fall, Sauk Prairie is expected to open doors on Leola Hall, a collaboration between the nonprofit River Arts Inc. and the Sauk Prairie School District.

For the general population, Leola is an opportunity to supplement the pre-existing River Arts center, whose popularity has made for scheduling conflicts in recent years.

For River Arts Executive Director Lindsey Giese, it’s a “full circle” moment.

In the mid-1990s, three failed referenda dampened the outlook on a possible performing arts center in Sauk City. This was something naysayers in the area felt strongly about, and their votes spoke to that.

“To a lot of people at the time it was a risk,” said Giese. “There were people who thought no one would ever use that facility, it was a waste of money.”

However, a grassroots effort soon silenced those in opposition, raising nearly $900,000 toward the project through community donations. The dozens of people behind the effort formed what we now know as River Arts, Inc.

Bolstered by the newfound funds, the school moved forward with another referendum, this one with a much smaller price tag than the previous few. It passed, covering the remaining funding needs, and the 500-seat River Arts center was built.

“Obviously a lot of the community is supportive because they did help,” said Giese. “We got a lot of bang for our buck back then.”

Over the years, the center has hosted hundreds of performances, exhibits, and events for community members of all ages, highlighting the work of students as well as bringing in artists from across the country. It served as the original River Arts Inc. box office until 2011, and to this day the nonprofit coordinates and manages art in the exhibits center.

“Over the years, River Arts inc has always had a close relationship with the school,” said Giese. “It just kind of is a natural collaboration.”

District superintendent Jeff Wright has definitely said as much.

“The partnership allows us to have a much broader range of activities for both students and for the community,” said Wright.

However, the center that “nobody would use” has become inundated with shows and events. According to Giese, in 2019, it was in use for a total of 320 days. So much for lack of interest.

“It was getting hard for community groups to even schedule things,” said Giese. “It’s a great problem to have.”

Thus, Leola Hall was added to a 2020 referendum, which passed. In its final form, the space will neighbor the current River Arts center, where it’s already broken ground.

The space is named for donor Lea Culver, who contributed $1.5 million to its construction.

Meetings, banquets, and performances are expected to begin taking place in the Hall during the 2023-24 school year, despite a previous budget shortfall of $272,000.

River Arts was able to address the needed funds through years of bequests. This money, said Giese, will cover the finishing of the backstage area, including dressing rooms, storage, and bathrooms among other things.

“Our mission is to inspire, enrich, and educate the community through the arts, and that begins at an early age but then we want to continue it through all ages,” said Giese.

Still a remainder of $500,000 is needed for equipment before the Hall is truly performance-ready. Partners through it all, River Arts, Inc. and the school district continue to search for ways to fill that gap. Those interested in furthering their mission may contact Giese via email at info@riverartsinc.org or call 608-643-5215.