The River Haven Homeless Shelter in Portage is eyeing expansion to bring transition housing to the community for the first time.

Transition housing is for people who have been homeless and have found employment but may have trouble finding housing. It will be a place for people to live temporarily as they find permanent housing, Angie Braddock said.

Braddock is the vice chairperson of the River Haven board of directors. She started with the organization in the early 2000s. River Haven operates a men’s shelter on West Pleasant Street and a family/women’s shelter on East Pleasant Street near downtown Portage.

“There is nothing like this in Columbia County,” Braddock said of transitional housing. “Adding transitional housing in Portage will help with our mission of getting people the resources they need to remove barriers to find permanent housing. It’s really important for everyone in our community to have safe and secure housing.”

Those barriers include alcohol and drug use, lack of employment or renting issues in the past.

Anyone interested in donating to River Haven, learning more about River Haven or has interest in serving on a fundraising or building committee should email rhhsboard@riverhavenshelter.org.

“Transitional housing can really benefit people that have found a job but may not be able to find housing or have that renting issue and just need a place to stay until they find something and take that next step,” Braddock said.

“Everyone at River Haven is assigned a case manager that will look for the gaps where someone may need resources,” Braddock said. “If they need to establish rental history that can be done at the transitional housing.”

River Haven is now looking at a two- to five-year plan to get obtain property and build a new shelter, with the shelter on East Pleasant Street to be converted to transitional housing.

“First we want to find a property where we can build a shelter. Then the goal is to convert the current family/women’s shelter into transitional housing,” Braddock said.

One of River Haven’s goals is for the new property to be Portage, partially due to the central location in the county and also because of the support the community has given the shelter.

“People has been extremely passionate about River Haven ever since it opened. We’ve got a lot of support here,” Braddock said. “We always get positive responses across the county for the work.”

Braddock believes that River Haven also has benefits to the community. She said it has a trickledown effect. If someone’s living situation isn’t stable it can reverberate across the board with countless issues.

These issues range from unstable families not sending children to school, to increased crime and drug and alcohol abuse, to an increase in domestic abuse, Braddock said.

At a meeting in January, River Haven treasurer Tracy Fuqua asked the Information Services and Property committee if the county would consider donating land to the shelter.

Fuqua reported in 2021 River Haven helped 10 families, 36 women and 56 men. In 2022 they helped nine families, 56 women and 38 men.

Braddock said that the region including Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau and Sauk counties had almost 3,200 homeless individuals last year.

“River Haven securing more space means accommodating more people. We believe people in crisis and need the services and get a safe and stable place to live,” Braddock said. “We also help them find the tools that will make them successful.”

Columbia County owns the property on East Pleasant Street, and it is leased to River Haven for $1. In January, Fuqua asked if the land parcel along with an adjoining parcel, where a parking lot for the courthouse sits, could be donated to the organization to build a shelter on to serve as the family/women’s shelter.

Braddock said River Haven has not moved forward with this idea.

“We are looking to obtain another property in Portage at this time,” Braddock said.

River Haven is in the process of planning a number of events and fundraisers this year.

“We’ll be holding events throughout the year,” Braddock said. “Some will be community events, and some will be fundraisers. The goal is to have them throughout the year as we start this new project.”