River Haven prepares to part with men's shelter, seeks new building

Significant changes are coming up for a Portage nonprofit dedicated to providing housing and work opportunities for people experiencing homelessness.

For months now, officials at River Haven have been grappling with the upcoming sale of the men’s shelter, a former rectory the organization has been renting from St. John the Baptist Church, the local branch of the Episcopal Diocese which shuttered its doors as an organization last July.

River Haven was offered the opportunity to purchase the building but declined, citing issues of maintenance and accessibility.

“We looked at it and we decided it wasn’t fiscally responsible for us to purchase the home,” said Amy Luebke, River Haven’s executive director.

On the table now are two options: the purchase of a new shelter or construction of a combined men’s and women’s shelter. Both, said Luebke, are being weighed by the nonprofit’s board of directors.

“We really want a place that’s really going to better suit our needs,” she said.

In the search for a new building, Luebke says River Haven has looked at “several” properties, but haven’t found anything that would suit their needs without “a lot of renovation.”

Among those needs is full accessibility for physically disabled people, something neither of the current shelters fully have.

“Right now the men’s shelter is not handicapped accessible, and the women’s shelter, while it is handicapped accessible, it’s not ideal,” she said. “The accessible room (in the women’s shelter) is on the lower floor and they don’t have access to the kitchen.”

New construction, she said, would be convenient in allowing the organization to create a space specifically tailored to the needs of both residents and staff.

Another idea being “tossed around,” said Luebke, is combining the shelters.

“We would be under one roof which would be ideal in a way because, you know, we’d have one furnace, one heating bill, one electric bill,” she said. “One location, we could coordinate things a little better.”

Board members are preparing a plan and budget at the moment, working toward a solution. Through fundraising events at Culver’s and Pizza Ranch, as well as money from an anonymous donor, Luebke said the organization has been able to raise over $50,000.

“We’re prepared to do significant fundraising,” she said. “It’s one of those things that’s ongoing, just a moving target for us.”

For now, the church has assured Luebke that River Haven would be given “adequate notice” of when shelter residents would need to vacate the men’s shelter building, which she says she expects to come “sooner rather than later.” In preparation, River Haven has sought out the help of other organizations in the area.

Referral plans are in place and hotel vouchers are being considered, all to ensure that those seeking shelter can find it.

“We do anticipate there’s going to be a lapse of service but we’re going to try to minimize it the best we can,” said Luebke. “We’re going to try to support our homeless people.”

She added that members of the public can help with this mission through direct monetary donations and grant information, all of which can be directed to riverhavenshelter@yahoo.com.

