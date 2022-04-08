River Haven weighs options on status of men's shelter

Facing the sale of the house that holds its men's shelter, Portage nonprofit River Haven is exploring several options to keep the facility open and asking the public for help.

Since 2010, River Haven has been operating a women’s and family shelter on Pleasant Street. The organization opened their men’s shelter around two years later on the same street.

Both shelters are rented, not owned by the organization. The men’s shelter, however, has become the object of some concern recently.

The property is owned by St. John the Baptist Church, the local branch of the Episcopal Diocese. The men’s shelter formerly served as a rectory for the church. River Haven has been leasing the house for ten years at $350 per month.

“Its a really good deal, we acknowledge that,” said Amy Luebke, River Haven’s executive director.

Last July, the church closed as an organization, ceasing all worship services and relinquishing ownership of its Portage properties to the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee, the parent organization of St. John’s. The Milwaukee Diocese has made the decision to sell the entire property, including the church, parish hall and rectory.

For River Haven, this means a decision has to be made. The organization had previously expressed interest in purchasing the men’s shelter house, Luebke said, but a myriad of issues including the asking price and the cost of continued maintenance have staff rethinking their options.

"At this point, our needs have kind of changed," she said.

Both the women’s and family shelter and the men’s shelter are relatively old structures, and the wear-and-tear of the years is beginning to show.

“While they’re serving our immediate needs, we just don’t think that they’re feasible long-term,” she added.

Tania Anderson, secretary of River Haven’s board of directors, said River Haven is currently considering three options.

The first option is to purchase the current men’s shelter. While it allows the shelter to continue providing its current services (averaging around 50 people each year between both shelters), it would also require more fundraising as well as continued maintenance.

The Rev. Dave Mowers, pastor of Trinity Church in Baraboo, is serving as the authorized agent for the disposition of the property. Mowers declined to comment on the current asking price of the building, but said it isn’t currently up for public sale.

The second option would involve purchasing a newer building to replace the current men’s shelter. While this could mean less maintenance work, Luebke said it hasn’t been easy to navigate the current housing market.

Similar to the second option, the third option would involve the purchase of a new building. However, the organization would pursue a larger building in this case, potentially combining the men’s shelter with the women’s and family shelter.

Mowers added that, should River Haven pursue option one — the purchase of the current men’s shelter — ”there is a possibility the Diocese will entertain an offer significantly lower than this estimate,” based on the “critically important mission that River Haven plays in the Portage community.”

If River Haven elects to go a different route, however, the rectory will be listed through a local real estate broker.

For River Haven, it’s a matter of sustainability and longevity, two things that the organization’s secretary Tania Anderson has been considering as well.

“You can tell by driving by the family shelter that the siding has worn down,” said Anderson. "For the men’s shelter, there may be some structural issues we would have to fix.”

Anderson noted that the issues she refers to would be fixable, and that no matter what the future holds for the properties, River Haven’s top priority will be continuing its service to the community.

“Our primary goal is to keep the men’s shelter running,” she said “We’re nervous about having to shut that down.”

Community members who have suggestions for River Haven, particularly pertaining to real estate, can contact the shelter at (608) 742-7687, or via email at riverhavenshelter@yahoo.com.