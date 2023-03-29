If you ask Doug Fearing, the only real thing separating Portage from Haiti is distance.

That’s why, since 2014, he and his wife, Lois, have been involved with Schools for Haiti, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to furthering the quality of life and education of the children of the Caribbean nation. Beyond sponsoring individual children through the program, the Fearings also host the annual Schools for Haiti gala.

This year’s event will take place on April 29 at the Madison Marriott West, where guests can expect a silent auction, and speeches from Schools for Haiti Executive Director Matthew Perry, and Doug Fearing himself. Also on deck will be former Badger and Packer Jared Abbrederis, who will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the gala.

“Living life in Haiti is a constant struggle with all the civil unrest and generational poverty, but through our schools the students have something they can count on,” said Doug Fearing. “By providing a quality education, food, and clothing to the children of Schools for Haiti, we firmly believe we’re making a difference in the communities the schools serve.”

This year’s event comes just months after the December 2022 opening of the new Wisconsin School, a Haitian facility named for the fact that its funds were raised through the Wisconsin Schools for Haiti gala. Over 170 people attended last year’s gala, raising over over $150,000.

In a press release, Fearing described the Wisconsin School as “a foundational piece of what will become the Schools for Haiti Vision Center.” Among the list of intended purposes for the school are a community center with performing arts capabilities, a trade school, and a home for mission workers coming to the area. The school also hosts a new computer lab, where students can familiarize themselves with new technology.

Support for the nonprofit is strong in the Portage area and beyond. Alongside the Fearings, who own Fearing’s Audio Video Security, other silent auction contributors include: exp Realty, Edward Jones-Klay Vehring, City of Refuge church, Karbo Family Combo Essentials, Rhyme, Culvers of Portage, and many more businesses. City of Refuge Church is also a Diamond sponsor of the event. Besides sponsors, local realtor Cory Otto, and local resident Jamie Poley serve on the fundraising committee that organizes the event.