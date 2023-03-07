The Portage Police, investigating a case of retail theft at Walmart, caught up with the suspect who had fled the scene the very next day. The suspect was found after a search warrant resulted in authorities locating methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen property.

Gabriella A. Moore, 23, and Trenton J. Lilly, 26, both of Portage, were arrested on drug charges on Sunday. Moore was also charged for retail theft.

Portage Police Captain said Portage Police were called to Walmart on March 4 for report of retail theft.

“Officers were easily able to identify a female suspect but were unable to locate her at that time as she had fled the store prior to their arrival,” Garrigan said.

The following day police were dispatched to a domestic incident in the 300 block of East Pleasant Street.

“When investigating the domestic incident, officers quickly learned that one of the involved parties was the female suspect from the Walmart thefts reported the previous day,” Garrigan said.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and recovered more than 163 grams of methamphetamine, 24 grams of fentanyl, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

Garrigan stated Lilly and Moore were arrested for: possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of a prescription medication without a prescription, maintain a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia. Moore could also be charged with four counts of retail theft and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Online records show the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office has yet to file charges against Lilly or Moore.