Sen. Baldwin lauds Portage's use of ARPA funds

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin was very impressed with Portage’s use of ARPA funds after a visit to city hall on Wednesday.

Portage officials, city staff and members of the Portage ad hoc ARPA funds committee were present for Baldwin’s visit to Portage which highlighted the Portage Fire Department and Public Works Department.

“This is a very impressive and very democratic process Portage has gone through as far as using the American Rescue Plan funding in response to the pandemic,” Baldwin said following the meeting.

When Baldwin arrived in Portage on Thursday afternoon, she first met with members of the ad hoc ARPA funds committee including former mayor Rick Dodd, who formed the committee when he was in office. The committee, made up of city staff and city residents, made recommendations that the city council would then vote to approve.

Baldwin stated that the allocation of ARPA funds showed that municipalities like Portage would not have been able to make these purchases without these funds.

“Looking at essential needs and investments that were perhaps set aside in the years past for affordability, but that will enhance the safety and functionality of the community and the surrounding areas,” Baldwin said.

One of the items the city council approved for purchase using ARPA funds was a new fire engine with a tower or aerial unit. The new aerial unit will be able to go 100 feet in the air and will replace the current unit that is a 1992 model.

Fire Chief Troy Haase told Baldwin that being able to use ARPA funds to replace their current aerial unit allowed the city to save around $325,000. He did add that large supply chain issues have slowed the delivery of the truck.

The council voted on April 28 to use $325,000 in ARPA money to help pay for the $1.4 million 2024 Pierce Enforcer mid-mount 100’ aerial platform unit, which is set to be delivered by July 2024.

Another item approved by the council was the allocation of $100,000 to establish a revolving loan fund which would be available to residents wishing to replace their lead water service lateral. The lateral is the portion of the water service from the curb stop to the water meter.

“Whether it’s the investment in firefighting equipment or replacement of aging equipment, or the initiative to ultimately get rid of lead drinking water pipes to help in the interest of public health, all are extremely vital,” Baldwin said.

Utility Manager Jared Royal has lead pipes and gave Baldwin a firsthand explanation of what different parts of the water service may need to be replaced based on when it was first installed, which is difficult due to the age of Portage’s infrastructure.

One of the issues with Portage is that some streets have infrastructure that was built in the 1940s, but that has helped the Public Works Department.

Phil Livingston, Director of Public Works, said the department is currently investigating how many service laterals will need to be replaced. He said they have data that can help the city find out which laterals were installed in the 1940s and the 1950s; that information could help pinpoint where lead pipes could be located.

Online records show the city has about $140,000 of the $1.08 million allocated ARPA funds remaining.