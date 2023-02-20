The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced that during a traffic stop over the weekend officers found almost 250 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and cash. Officers were aided by one of the department's K-9 units.

Vincent Phillips, 51, Rockford, Illinois, was arrested on Saturday afternoon and taken to Columbia County Jail under the initial charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Online records show Phillips remains in custody awaiting his initial appearance in Columbia County.

The Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the release that alleged on Saturday around 1 p.m. a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 16 near Klappstein Road in Lewiston for a possible speed and equipment violation.

“During the course of that traffic stop, the deputy performed a free air sniff of the vehicle using his K-9 partner, Jax,” the release stated. “K-9 Jax indicated the presence of illegal substances in the vehicle and a search of that vehicle was performed.”

The vehicle was searched by a deputy who allegedly found 245.7 grams of methamphetamine, 18.8 grams of “cocaine/crack”, 6.8 grams of fentanyl and $5,690 in cash. The sheriff’s office posted the statement online along with a photo of the confiscated substances.