Snow Days: Portage Community School District tests virtual learning plans

On Friday, Dec. 9, school bus traffic in Columbia County largely fell silent, with many schools shutting down due to inclement weather. In Portage, where the National Weather Service noted a grand total of 4.3 inches of snow blanketing the ground, PCSD District Administrator Josh Sween saw the snowflakes as an opportunity.

Since last year, Sween says he and his staff have had virtual learning plans in place for days like last Friday, bolstered by the virtual nature of pandemic-era school. It was this experience paired with hours of planning meetings and discussions, said Sween, that made Friday’s virtual classes a success.

“For the most part, everything went smoothly,” he said. “We have that under our belt now so we understand how to do it and how it works and what some of the pitfalls are.”

Despite the virtual plans being carried over from the 2021-22 academic year, Friday was the first time they’ve been deployed for an inclement weather day in the PCSD. This, said Sween, is due to last year’s inclement weather days falling on Mondays, or the first days after academic breaks, not allowing for proper planning in the days leading up to school closures.

“We didn’t have the ability to deploy our electronics or get students, families, and staff on the same page to make it work,” he said.

Timing, in these cases, is of the essence. Portage administrators were aware of Friday’s weather and planned to go virtual as early as Wednesday, allowing the district to notify families by noon Thursday.

“Our intent is that if we know that there’s a potential for bad weather and we have the ability to get things set up we’ll let everybody know before noon the day before an inclement weather day,” said Sween. “That gives teachers the chance to work with their kids, for parents to make arrangements, that way they don’t have to be scrambling last minute in the morning.”

In surrounding school districts, plans for inclement weather tend to mirror the typical “snow days” seen in the years prior to the widespread use of virtual learning technologies.

The Lodi School District, for example, where District Administrator Vince Breunig says the district has built “a couple” of inclement weather days into its academic calendar. Breunig does not currently plan to shift classes to virtual in cases of weather-related closures. Plans, he added, that could change depending on the number of inclement weather days the district sees this academic year.

The same goes for the Pardeeville School District, where District Administrator Jason LeMay says two inclement weather days are allotted in the academic calendar, with no current plan to change.

Partial school days built into many districts’ calendars are also a factor in their inclement weather plans.

Fridays like last week’s virtual day are half-days for PCSD students. However, the district elected to have a full online school day that day. While this had little impact on the younger students, Sween says some older students had outside obligations like after-school jobs that may have suffered due to the change in schedule. This, he says, was among the issues he discussed with his fellow educators on Monday.

“We’re trying to streamline the process a little bit,” he said. To avoid this in the future, Sween says middle- and high-schoolers in the PCSD can expect virtual class meetings in future inclement weather days to take place synchronously from morning to early afternoon. From there, work can be done asynchronously, allowing for more flexible scheduling.

One other issue accounted for by Portage’s administrators is internet access, or lack thereof, among its families.

“Its always a problem because not everybody has the same type of internet coverage at their home,” said Sween. This is being addressed, he said, through the availability of hotspots for students to check out from school libraries and take home in preparation for virtual learning days. “All people have to do is call into the office or let their teacher know and we’ll work that out with them,” he said.

So, will Portage students ever see a traditional “snow day” again? Signs point to yes. When dangerous weather directly follows a weekend, or conditions change too quickly to allow proper advance notice to families, Sween says virtual learning will not be implemented.

“There’s always going to be bumps in the road,” he said. “We’re going to always have inclement weather days and so it just gives us an opportunity to practice and get better at that craft.”