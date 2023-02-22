The Portage City of Public Works has announced a snow emergency beginning Thursday morning and remaining in effect until Saturday.

The snow emergency declaration was announced Tuesday afternoon and begins on Thursday morning at 4 a.m. At that time parking on designated snow routes will be prohibited. Then at 6 a.m. parking on all streets is prohibited except in the business district.

This will allow city plows to clear the overnight snow to clear commuter routes on Thursday and Friday morning for drivers. Livingston said having cars off the snow routes allows the plows to better clear the streets.

The snow emergency is scheduled to end 48 hours after 4 a.m. on Thursday.

“Vehicles not complying with these parking regulations are subject to a fine,” the declaration states. “Vehicles parking in violation of this snow emergency may be towed and the owner shall be responsible for any associated charges.”

The US National Weather Service has announced Columbia County and much of Central Wisconsin will remain in a winter storm warning from Wednesday morning through Thursday at noon. Forecasts show the region will receive mainly snow with sleet possible at times.

The area could see up to 2 inches of snow over the next 24 hours but could also see accumulations of ice farther south.

For more information on the Portage Snow Declaration, call the city hotline at 608-810-4200 for updates.