Over 60,000 solar panels have been installed in Portage and Adams to help offset energy used at two pump stations in Central Wisconsin along an oil pipeline that stretches across Wisconsin from Duluth through Portage and into Illinois.

Wisconsin-based Enbridge announced that more than 61,000 solar panels will be live in April and could produce up to 20 megawatts of energy in hopes of reducing greenhouse gases. They have been installed in Portage and the city of Adams.

Enbridge will be using clean energy to transport crude oil that, when refined, can fuel transportation, and provide raw material for medications, cell phones and clothing. The company announced the installation last month.

“Like a house that’s using solar panels to provide electricity for the home, these panels provide electricity for the pump stations,” says Jerrid Anderson, Enbridge’s Midwest Region Director.

Construction started last summer to install around 36,000 bi-facial solar panels installed in Portage on Dumke Road where Enbridge has a substation and a pump station for the oil pipeline.

“These sites use bi-facial panels which are able to capture sunlight from the top and bottom,” added Phil LaFlamme, Enbridge Project Manager. “This allows us to use all that light that is reflected off of the snow at this time of year, which makes these panels more efficient throughout the year.”

Another 25,000 bi-facial solar panels have been installed in Adams. Enbridge expects the panels to generate approximately 20 megawatts of energy that will be used at the pump stations in Adams and Portage. The Portage solar panels are expected to generated 11.8 megawatts of energy and the Adams solar panels could produce up to 8.3 megawatts, according to the company.

The panels are mounted on a single axis tracker that is linked to a computer which tracks the sun. Enbridge officials estimate that at peak sunlight the solar panels could produce two-thirds of the total electricity used at the two pump stations.

Overall, the solar panels are expected to reduce power consumption by 15 to 20% from the pumping stations in Adams and Portage.

Enbridge officials expect the solar panels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 217,500 metric tons by 2030. It is the equivalent of taking almost 47,000 cars off of the road.

The company has operated in Wisconsin since 1949 and according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Enbridge owns and operates over 17,000 miles of liquid petroleum pipeline system in Canada and the U.S., including the Lakehead System dating back to the 1950s.

“We all realize that we have to do our part in sustainability,” added LaFlamme.