South Dakota man charged with fifth OWI

A man has been charged with OWI fifth offense in Columbia County following a traffic stop in Wisconsin Dells and refused to take field sobriety tests.

Daniel Meadows, 36, Summerset, South Dakota, is facing operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense in Columbia County. If convicted he faces up to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

At Meadows’ initial appearance the cash bond was set at $1,000. Online court records show he is no longer in custody after posting the cash bond on Nov. 22.

Judge W. Andrew Voigt set standard felony conditions including not possessing or consuming alcohol. He is allowed to return to South Dakota but may not leave the state without written permission from the court except for returning to Wisconsin for court.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Columbia County on Nov. 18:

At around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, authorities received a driving complaint from a gas station on Highway 13 in Wisconsin Dells.

There was a man inside the gas station making statements about drinking vodka and then drove east in a gray Honda Civic. A Wisconsin Dells Police Officers saw the vehicle on Broadway Street.

The officer watched the car make several turns and then allegedly cross the centerline on River Road and then initiated a traffic stop. The officer identified the driver as Meadows by his South Dakota ID.

During the stop the officer noted Meadows’ eyes were allegedly watery, glassy and bloodshot and that there was a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Meadows’ breath. When the officer asked how much Meadows had to drink he allegedly denied having anything to drink.

Meadows did tell the officer he had just come from a bar but when questioned did not say which bar. The officer asked Meadows to step out of the car but Meadows told the officer he would not be doing any field sobriety tests.

The complaint includes Meadows’ criminal history records from the National Crime Information Center. Those records show Meadows has been convicted of four previous OWI offenses in the state of Illinois, twice in 2006, 2007 and 2013.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled in this case in January with a return date in February.