Stolen vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Portage

Portage Police arrested four people who authorities believe were involved in a hit-and-run accident after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop.

Portage Police Captain Daniel Garrigan said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago.

The incident began Monday evening around 6:46 p.m. with a Portage Police Officer initiating a traffic stop near DeWitt Street and East Pleasant Street in Portage.

The vehicle fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Police officers initially followed before terminating the pursuit because it was unsafe.

Garrigan said the suspect vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 900 block of West Carroll Street. A witness allegedly saw three individuals exit the vehicle and enter a home on East Emmett Street.

Portage Police attempted to contact the homeowner to cooperate by surrendering the suspects, but those attempts were unsuccessful. Garrigan said a search warrant was executed on the house.

“Located and seized as a result, included but are not limited to, were multiple firearms, illegal drugs (heroin, marijuana, cocaine, THC wax), drug paraphernalia (scale, baggies/packaging materials, smoking devices), US currency and a stolen vehicle,” Garrigan said.

Jane M. Gramza, 61, Portage, Robert M. Pecina, 19, Chicago, Abraham J. Siegel, 39, Portage, and Pierre D. Toney, 31, Madison, have all been arrested and remain in custody at the Columbia County Jail. Garrigan said three of the suspects were found hiding in an upper attic crawl space in the home.

Garrigan said the four individuals will face multiple felony charges related to this incident.