Subdivision breaks ground in Portage

A small crowd gathered on a hill on Portage’s north side on Tuesday afternoon under a light snowfall to officially break ground for a large subdivision that has garnered a lot of excitement in the city.

“It’s a big day for the city. It was a slow process but couldn’t have been completed without the Gumz family,” Mayor Mitch Craig said on a hill near the intersection of Gunderson Road and Hunters Trail. “They are making a huge investment to the city.”

The Rolling Prairie subdivision received final approval at a Portage common council meeting last month and the Gumz family has begun initial land clearing. Richard and Roderick Gumz both said they were excited to see the project going forward during the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Where we’re standing will be phase 1, with multi-family lots here,” Richard Gumz said. “Then if you go back a little further will be the smaller single family lots.”

Richard and his brother Roderick Gumz have been planning for a day like Tuesday for over two years when they began the process of buying the 60-acre lot off of Gunderson Road and Hunters Trail.

“We’re happy to be part of the Portage community and to have this project here,” Roderick Gumz said.

Phase 1 of the project construction has begun and some are hopeful to have the phase 2 groundbreaking next fall. The first phase includes 47 lots of various sizes and will include 20 acres of recreational space.

“Ten acres of that space will be a dog park for the community,” Charles Poches said.

Poches, Gumz Farms’ business manager, said the timeline for phase 2 depends on the progress of phase 1, which is set to be completed in August 2023.

“This is a great addition to Portage,” Poches said. “There will also be a diversity in options of housing to expand and grow the city.”

The project includes an agreement with the city to link Gunderson Road and Hamilton Street including putting in vital infrastructure to add utilities on the north side of Portage.

The Gumzes run a family farm in the Portage area and Richard Gumz said they have moved forward with the project because Portage is their home.

“There’s a big need for housing in Portage,” Linda Gumz said.

“This is what Portage needs,” Richard Gumz added.

Many people on Thursday mentioned the location of the development as being central for Portage, with Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital nearby, a number of shops along New Pinery Road and its proximity to schools and the interstate.

More information on the subdivision can be found online at rollingprairiewi.com.