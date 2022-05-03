Sun Prairie woman charged with possession of meth stemming from 2021 traffic stop

A woman is facing felony drug possession charges following a 2021 traffic stop in Arlington.

Sue Ann Duessler, 39, Sun Prairie, is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC-second offense. She faces fines up to $10,000 and 1½ years of initial confinement and two years of extended supervision for each count.

Duessler could also have her operating privileges suspended between six months and five years.

The criminal complaint in this case was filed on Friday. Duessler is scheduled to be in court for her initial appearance in Columbia County in front of Judge Andrea Von Hoff on May 11.

According to the criminal complaint:

In April 2021, a Poynette Police officer saw a vehicle allegedly speeding on Main Street in Arlington and initiated a traffic stop. The officer spoke with Duessler, who was driving the vehicle, and reported smelling marijuana.

Duessler allegedly told the officer there was marijuana in her purse. The officer searched the purse and located the suspected marijuana and a number of pills, the complaint said. The suspected marijuana tested positive for the presence of THC.

The officer read Duessler her Miranda rights to answer questions. Duessler allegedly told the officer she takes the pills to stay awake.

The pills located in Duessler’s purse were sent to the State Crime Laboratory. On June 30, the lab analysis from the pills was reviewed by authorities. The complaint states a “representative sample of the pills” tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.