Sun Prairie woman pleads guilty to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine

A Sun Prairie woman pleaded guilty to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine in a Columbia County Courthouse last week.

Amber Schultz, 30, faces a possible 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years of extended supervision stemming from a controlled substance buy with a confidential informant in May 2021.

Online court records show Schultz was in Columbia County Courthouse in front of Judge Todd Hepler on Sept. 29. She pleaded guilty to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine (>50 grams) with the charge of felony bail jumping to be dismissed.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered to be completed before Schultz’s sentencing hearing which is scheduled for November. Schultz has been out of custody on a $500 signature bond set back in March.

According to the criminal complaint filed in February:

On May 5, a Beaver Dam Police detective and members of the Beaver Dam Drug Unit executed a controlled buy of methamphetamine at the BP Columbus West Travel Center in Columbus.

A confidential informant arranged to buy 2 ounces of methamphetamine from Schultz. The informant met officers from Beaver Dam Police and was given $1,780 for the controlled buy.

Schultz and another person were set to meet the informant in Columbus around 11:15 a.m. on May 5. All three were allegedly in a Columbus business before the informant returned to law enforcement.

The pair was arrested and searched. Schultz allegedly told authorities she sells methamphetamine. Officers allegedly located a number of small plastic bags when searching Schultz with one containing a crystal-like substance.

The amount of methamphetamine recovered from the controlled buy totaled 58.6 grams.

Schultz was arrested with Noah Hodges, 40, Madison, who was charged with possession of cocaine and three counts of felony bail jumping. Online records show he did not appear in court for a return date in August. A bench warrant has been issued for Hodges.

A sentencing hearing for this case is scheduled for Nov. 29.