Swimmer shares glory of the gold from Special Olympics

Steven Woodard has been involved in Special Olympics as a swimmer and Thursday night he showed off his gold medal for the Portage City Council to get a closer look.

Woodard competed as a member of Team Wisconsin during the 2022 Special Olympics USA games in June in Orlando, Florida. He won a gold medal in swimming in the 50-yard breaststroke.

He has been a Special Olympic athlete since 1994. On Thursday he thanked the city council for inviting him to speak. He said his time in Special Olympics has given him more confidence with public speaking.

“Thanks for having me today,” Woodard said. “This feels amazing. All that training paid off.”

Woodard has received a bit of fame and celebrity with a photo taken in Orlando during his competition when his goggles slipped down his face. The photo was captioned, “Goggle mustache.”

“It was fun,” Woodard said.

Woodard’s parents, Ron and Diane Woodard, were with their son on Thursday night as he received a standing ovation for his achievements.

Canal project delayed

On Thursday night the council was notified that the final phase of the Portage Canal project will be delayed a few weeks, but should be completed by the end of the year.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy told the council the project will start Sept. 6 instead of later this month. Murphy did not give a specific reason for the delay but said the project, being overseen by the Wisconsin DOT, is scheduled to be finished by Nov. 7.

Murphy has described the project as a big deal for the city and that completing it is the culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people over many years.

The final phase of the project will include paving the path alongside the canal and will include installing lights and benches along the new path.

“It will be delayed, but will be completed on time,” Murphy said.

Last year a large portion of the canal was dredged which removed over 47,000 tons of sediment from the canal. A number of odd objects were also removed from the canal such as bowling balls and even a rifle.