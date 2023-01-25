The Breakout Sessions: A podcast on ice

If the Earth froze over tomorrow, John “JC” Christophersen and Mogey McDonough would likely lace up their skates and play a game of pickup hockey.

For nearly two years, the pair have presided over “The Breakout Sessions” podcast, an interview-based hockey series featuring players, coaches, Stanley Cup winners, and others with an attachment to the game.

“A lot of the people that we are interviewing are no longer playing the game but have a role in the sport,” said Christophersen. “We want to show people that there are still opportunities out there to enjoy the game.”

For two friends brought together by the sport, it only made sense that they’d share that love with others through the airwaves. The effort to start the podcast began in earnest in March of 2021, when McDonough invited Christophersen over to share in wine and hockey talk. From there, things took off.

McDonough, says Christophersen, is the “historian” of the two of them, the statistician.

“It’s very rare that we meet somebody or talk about somebody that he doesn’t know a little bit about,” said Christophersen.

During the warmer months, there’s a new episode released every other Thursday. Throughout hockey season, though, episodes are weekly. Currently, it’s in the range of 70 episodes, but Christophersen and McDonough have been involved in the sport much longer than podcasts, or, for that matter, the internet, have been around.

Both men discovered their love for wielding the sticks as children, Christophersen at 7, McDonough at 4.

Christophersen had a mixed bag in terms of experience on teams. He was raised in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula until the 7th grade, when he moved to Fond du Lac, all the while hockey remained a constant in his life. One more move in 9th grade brought him to Portage, where, in the 1970s, there was no hockey team to speak of. Pick-up games and a spot on the Madison Capitols Triple-A team allowed him to continue playing.

“Down at the fairgrounds they had an old barn that we flooded in the winter and played pick-up hockey,” recalls Christophersen.

Following his 1979 graduation from Portage High School, the game followed him through every move. Eventually, he landed in Reedsburg, working as a police officer and coaching youth and high school teams for over 30 years. Even as a coach, hockey brought new friendships into his life: McDonough.

Like Christophersen, McDonough had been a longtime hockey player, coach, and fan. For him, though, it was a tradition passed down: His father had been a hockey player, and later a coach on the east side of St. Paul where McDonough was raised. He played through his school years, and went on after playing intramural in college to coach youth and high school teams where he met Christophersen.

“To be able to say that we’re playing a sport, as old as we are, that is physically demanding as hockey is, makes us kind of feel young again,” said Christophersen. A moment later, McDonough added “Until the day after.”

Still, they lace up their skates and don their helmets each winter to play “old man hockey,” their love for the game as strong as the aspirin they take to dull the aches and pains they acquire after a long day on the ice.

For McDonough, its about the versatility of the sport, beautiful in its occasional brutality, but even more so in the lessons it has to offer.

“I just like the combination of speed, finesse, but also the physicality aspect,” he said. “You’re skating on one-eighth of an inch of steel on ice, you’ve got to manipulate a stick.”

In Christophersen’s eyes, it’s the moments beyond the buzzer that stick out, the friendships forged, the connections made.

“Mogey and I are both in our 60s and we have lifelong friendships of guys that we have been playing hockey with or against for decades,” he said. “The hockey community is not a huge community, but it is a tight community.”

With “The Breakout Sessions,” the pair hope to bring more people into the fold, welcoming more aspiring players and new game followers into their own penalty boxes. This year, that entails a push to get episodes on YouTube, allowing listeners to see the hosts and their guests in action.

More information, as well as streaming locations, is available at the podcast website, thebreakoutsessions.com.