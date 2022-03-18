The Kissers bring Irish spirit to Portage

St. Patrick’s Day may be over, but the Portage Center for the Arts is extending its celebration until Saturday, with a performance from The Kissers, who play Irish-inspired rock music.

Saturday’s performance will be acoustic, featuring a variety of original music, traditional Irish tunes, and “pub songs.”

“We try to kind of flow between stuff maybe the audience has never heard before and then stuff that people are very familiar with,” said Ken Fitzsimmons, who sings and plays guitar and bass in the band.

In total, the Kissers has seven members, five of whom will be playing at the Center. In addition to Fitzsimmons on bass and vocals, Bryan Elliott plays the tin whistle. Jon Vriesacker plays the fiddle. Kevin Youngs plays the mandolin. Mike Cammilleri is the final member of Saturday’s lineup, playing accordion.

Despite the acoustic nature of Saturday’s show, though, Fitzsimmons says it will still be the same rock-and-roll style the band typically plays.

“You can take the Kissers out of the rock instrumentation, but you can’t take the rock out of the Kissers,” he said.

As a self-described “Celtic group,” the band is often busy the week of St. Patrick's Day.

On Thursday, Fitzsimmons, Youngs, and Elliott played a St. Patrick's Day show at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

The band played its first show exactly 23 years prior, on March 17, 1998. The gig was in a college housing basement with “sweaty bodies and green beer,” according to Fitzsimmons.

There was somewhat of a learning curve in the beginning, with members all coming from different musical backgrounds.

“When we started out, pretty much everybody was learning a new instrument,” said Youngs. “We were pretty much learning instruments as we were learning songs.”

“I was just into jazz as a kid,” added Elliott. “[Ken] asked me, ‘Hey, do you want to play tin whistle?’ and I’m like ‘What’s that?’”

Since 1998, the band has released four albums, spent over 1,000 nights on the road, and had a beer named after them. Tickets for Saturday’s show are available on the Portage Center for the Arts website.

Saturday's show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, which cost $20 for adults and $10 for students, are available online at portagecenterforthearts.com, or via phone at 608-742-5655.