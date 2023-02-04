Like many good things, Pardeeville High School’s job fair began as an idea.

Now, students look forward to the event each year, preparing their outfits, formulating questions to ask visiting career representatives, and prioritizing which visitors they most want to talk to out of the over 50 visitors.

It’s an opportunity that wasn’t always as common in smaller communities like Pardeeville, according to District Administrator Jason LeMay, which is why he set out in his time as high school principal to make it happen.

“Being a smaller school district in a little more rural area, students aren’t always aware of what’s available, what kinds of options are out there,” said LeMay. “There are a lot of different careers and things that students don’t realize are available.”

It isn’t just Pardeeville High School students benefitting, either. The district invites its eighth grade and fourth grade classes to join in on the fun as well, getting them interested early on. Surrounding districts are also invited.

“It’s intimidating sometimes for kids to speak to adults,” said LeMay. “This gives them an opportunity to have some comfort level.”

With all of the community participation, the event hardly resembles its first iteration, which held only 20-30 career booths and tables. According to LeMay he was inspired by the Department of Public Instruction’s focus on Academic and Career Planning (ACP), and post-secondary preparedness. So, in 2016, he teamed up with PHS guidance counselor Crystal Huset to bring career and education options to students.

“One of the things we’d talked about was ‘wouldn’t it be awesome to have a career fair or something here where we could bring in local businesses, higher education, other resources in our area for students to see what’s out there?’” said LeMay.

As he’s transitioned to his administrative role, Huset has taken the reins on high school career planning, and thus, the job fair.

“It’s really fun to see businesses want to come, want to be a part of meeting with our students and talking to them about career paths,” said Huset. “We’re definitely really proud of the work we’ve done.”

As for her students, Huset says this is something they look forward to each year, coming into her office to discuss the best preparations for whoever they choose to speak to. Additionally, student engagement is incentivized by worksheets handed out at the doors: Students can note who they’ve spoken to, what career or training they represent, and what they talked about and turn the sheets in for door prizes.

“They really do look forward to it,” said Huset.

However, the incentive of simply learning more about what their futures could look like is strong for many students.

There’s also an interactive element to the fair, with different booths bringing in hands-on materials. The Pardeeville Fire Department, for instance, allows students to take a walk in their shoes, literally, providing full fire gear to try on. Huset encourages this aspect of the job fair especially, as it allows students a better look at what each job or training opportunity might entail.

“I think its really important for them to start thinking about what kinds of things do they enjoy doing, what kind of setting do they want to eventually work in,” she said.

While he’s no longer directly overseeing operations at the high school, LeMay says he’s proud of how far the event — which once lived only as a thought in his head — has come, and how it’s grown each year.

“It’s growing and it’s continued to be successful and I think that’s a testament obviously to the work Crystal puts into it, as well as the time that these different people coming here are willing to give up their day to come.”