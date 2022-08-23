Traffic stop leads to heroin arrest

Police found cash, heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Portage last week, according to court documents.

Brad A. Schultz, 55, of Necedah, remains in custody following his arrest on Aug. 18. He is facing one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin (>10 – 50 grams), possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If convicted, Schultz faces up to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision on the heroin count. He faces a possible 1.5 years in prison with two years of extended supervision if convicted on the methamphetamine count.

At an initial appearance Judge Todd Hepler set Schultz’s signature bond at $10,000 along with standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Aug. 19 in Columbia County:

A Portage Police Officer saw a vehicle roll through a stop sign near the intersection of East Howard Street and Jefferson Street. A traffic stop was initiated by the officer who spoke with Schultz, the only person in the vehicle.

The officer found Schultz’s explanation for being in Portage odd during the traffic stop. Schultz allegedly said he was just passing through Portage after being involved in an accident near Madison.

Schultz was allegedly parked outside an apartment building on East Howard Street. The officer reported seeing Schultz parked in front of the building that is known, by the Portage Police officer, for being associated with drug users and drug dealers.

When questioned about being parked in front of the building, Schultz denied knowing anybody in the building. A records check on Schultz found he was on parole for significant drug charges. The officer suspected due to the building and Schultz’s behavior that he was there to deliver or purchase controlled substances from the East Howard Street apartment building.

The officer requested a Columbia County Deputy and K-9 unit on scene for an air sniff test of the vehicle. The deputy told the Portage officer the K-9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics near the passenger area of Schultz’s vehicle. Schultz was searched and officers allegedly found $591 in cash in his pockets and a container concealed in his pant leg.

The complaint alleges the container had 11.1 grams of suspected heroin and 0.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

A pre-trial conference and return date are scheduled in September for this case.