Traffic stops leads to seizure of over 50 grams of crack cocaine in Lodi

A Madison man has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine after he was pulled over for driving 20 mph over the speed limit.

Chandler J. Herfel, 32, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, followed by 15 years of extended supervision. He is also facing misdemeanor counts of possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license and three counts of bail jumping.

An initial appearance was held on July 6. Herfel’s cash bond was set at $500. Online records show Herfel is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed on July 6:

A sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Highway 60 near Hillestad Road in Lodi just after 6 p.m. The deputy reported the driver was traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy allegedly observed Herfel acting nervously during the traffic stop and could smell marijuana on his breath. After the deputy spoke with Herfel, assistance from a K-9 officer was requested. When the K-9 unit arrived, the handler officer said the K-9 allegedly signaled the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle. One officer found a large amount of suspected crack cocaine on the passenger side of the vehicle. The substance tested positive for cocaine totaling 56.3 grams.

A number of other items were seized from the vehicle including $600 in cash, a digital scale with white residue powder, three cell phones and commercial-grade marijuana.

Herfel is scheduled to be in Columbia County Court on July 26 for a pre-trial conference.