Two adults charged after gun fired in Cambria home

A Cambria couple is facing felony charges following a report of a gun being fired in a home with teenagers.

Dale W. Deisinger, 38, Cambria, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety and second offense possession of cocaine.

Caralee M. Dates, 41, Cambria, has been charged with possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents allege that Deisinger was intoxicated and “playing” with the gun and showing it off to people in his home on Dec. 30 before firing it into the ceiling of his home.

If convicted Deisinger could face five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for each count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and reckless endangerment.

Dates could face up to 1½ years in prison followed by up to 2 years of extended supervision if convicted of felony second offense possession of THC.

Online records show Dates and Deisinger are no longer in custody after their initial appearances last week in Columbia County Courthouse.

Deisinger’s signature bond was set at $10,000 and Dates' signature bond was set at $1,000 at their initial appearances on Jan. 5.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Columbia County on Jan. 5:

Columbia County received a report stating a woman’s teenage child was inside a home on Florence Street in Cambria. She believed there were intoxicated people in the house and there was a gun involved.

The caller alleged that someone had pointed a gun at her child and that someone fired a gun into the ceiling of the home of Dates and Deisinger. The sheriff’s deputy learned that Deisinger may have been the one who fired the gun.

The complaint does not identify the type of gun used but reports refer to it as a handgun. Due to the report of a discharged gun, other members of law enforcement were called to the scene.

Two deputies arrived at the Cambria home and spoke with the victim and the victim’s mother. One of the victims told a deputy that Deisinger was in the kitchen of the home “waving the gun around and playing with it.”

The victim went upstairs in the home and heard a loud noise that sounded like a gun shot. There were four people upstairs in the house at the time the gun was allegedly fired.

The complaint states law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the house and during a search were able to determine where the shot in the ceiling was fired.

Officers allege when Deisinger was playing with the gun it went off in the kitchen. The gun shot went through the ceiling and into an upstairs bathroom which is identified as the “kids’ bathroom” in the complaint.

The bathroom is adjacent to the room the victim was in when the shot was allegedly fired. A second victim spoke with officers and provided a similar account of what happened.

Dates was interviewed by a sergeant with the sheriff’s office and said she was asleep when the gun went off. The sergeant reported her eyes were glossy and bloodshot and she smelled of intoxicants, but they determined she was too intoxicated to answer questions. An officer also spoke with Deisinger and he allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol.

Dates explained that she and Deisinger had been drinking alcohol in the home for a couple of hours. She also admitted to using marijuana earlier in the day but denied any cocaine use.

During the search of the home, officers found a loaded revolver along with boxes of ammunition. An officer also observed a small plastic bag with cocaine in it which weighed 0.2 grams.

The complaint includes criminal records for Deisinger that show he was convicted of felony issuing worthless checks in August 2009 in Dane County.

“As a convicted felon, he is prohibited by Wisconsin law from possessing firearms until his rights have been restored,” the complaint states.

Dates and Deisinger are both due in Columbia County Court later this month for separate pre-trial conferences.