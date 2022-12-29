Two city hall retirements set for next year in Portage

The City of Portage is set to lose a collective 60 years of local government experience when two city hall officials retire next year.

Portage’s City Clerk Marie Moe and City Administrator Shawn Murphy informed the city council and city staff that they both intend on leaving their positions in March to retire.

“This is a huge loss for the city with both of them planning to leave,” Mayor Mitch Craig said after learning of the two retirements. “They have done good work for the city for years.”

Moe started as city clerk in Portage in 1988. Last year she was awarded the WMCA Lifetime Achievement Award, which is the highest recognition that can be given to a municipal clerk in the state of Wisconsin.

In an interview last year, Moe explained the importance of municipal clerks to the community they serve.

“We keep things running,” Moe said. “Clerks are one of the cogs that keep everything moving in the right direction.”

She has also overseen a number of changes in how elections are run in Portage, from having scanners and counting everything by hand to having counting machines.

Municipal clerks are also responsible for keeping up-to-date on open meeting laws and that taxpayers and residents remain informed on other topics like adjusted home assessments.

“It has been a privilege serving the citizens of the City for the last 34 years,” Moe wrote in an email. “I am appreciative of the opportunities that have been provided to me. I will miss working with you and all the dedicated staff, who have the best interests of the City.”

Moe’s and Murphy’s resignation emails stated their last day would be March 6. Murphy said that there isn’t ever a good time to leave a job like this but that he thought it was best to have a new city administrator in the job before the summer construction season begins.

“There is time then to find a replacement and avoid a large gap between when they start,” Murphy said. “March is a good time for that.”

Murphy began in Portage as the interim city administrator in 2012 and was hired as full-time city administrator in February 2013, but his work in local government goes back over 30 years.

“I’ve been in Portage since 2013 and in local government since 1990,” Murphy said on Wednesday. “It’s been a fun ride but it’s time.”

Murphy’s email stated the most rewarding aspect of the job was working with city staff to improve Portage. He has been involved in hiring nine of the 10 current department heads and more than 35 city employees since 2013.

“I will assist the council in whatever capacity they wish me to participate in the recruitment and selection of successor candidates for the city administrator and city clerk,” Murphy wrote in his email.

“The city of Portage has been good to me as an employer and as a place to live and recreate. I wish to provide whatever assistance I can to make the transition as smooth as possible,” Murphy said. “Thank you for the opportunity to finish my career here.”

The city Human Resources committee has already begun discussing the situation regarding the pair of retirements. The committee will be responsible for the hiring process of both positions. Then the full city council will vote to approve the next city clerk and administrator.