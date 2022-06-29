Two die in Portage crash on Highway 33

Two Portage residents died in a multiple vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Authorities said in a statement on Wednesday morning that at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday the crash occurred on Wisconsin Highway 33 east of I-90/94. There were three cars involved, two pickup trucks and a motorcycle.

The release from the DOT states the two people on the motorcycle were a man and a woman aged 60 from Portage, both were pronounced dead on the scene. A 73-year old man was driving one of the pickup trucks, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, involved. He and his passenger, a 71-year-old woman, both sustained minor injuries.

None of the names of the people involved were named in the initial release from the DOT.

One of the pickup trucks and the motorcycle were stopped behind a semi-truck on Highway 33 on Tuesday. That is when a suspect vehicle collided with the motorcycle. The motorcycle collided with the pickup truck and the occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle.

There was a third pickup truck, a 2017 Ford F150, and driver identified as a 28-year-old male from Portage that sustained no injuries

The pair in the other pickup truck are from Park Rapids, Minnesota. The release states they were both wearing a seatbelt and neither had been using alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and State Patrol.

This story will be updated.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.