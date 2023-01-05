 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two vying for one seat on Portage city council

Portage voters enter the Municipal building, go through a checkpoint and head to cast their ballot to vote in 2021.

There will be two new faces on the Portage Common Council after the spring election as two alderpersons filed paperwork stating they will not be running for re-election.

Portage City Clerk Marie Moe reported that two alderpersons, Mike Charles and Allan Radant, filed non-candidacy paperwork in December before the deadline. The April 4 election will have three district seats on the ballot; Districts 1, 7 and 9.

Charles, District 7, was first elected to the council in 2014 and re-elected in 2017 and 2020.

Radant, District 1, was appointed to the seat in 2019 and won re-election in 2020.

Alderperson Christopher Crawley, District 9, was appointed to the council by former Mayor Rick Dodd and is the only alderperson seeking re-election this spring.

Moe said that four candidates have filed candidacy paperwork before the Jan. 3 deadline.

The only contested race on the ballot will be in District 7. The two candidates for the seat are Edward L. LaVigne and Karyn Wetzel.

Crawley is running unopposed in his district. Jami Hayes is running for alderperson in District 1 and is running unopposed.

