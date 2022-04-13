Unearthing Albert: How a Virginia metal detectorist dug up a piece of Columbia County history

When a Virginia man unearthed a small, crusty piece of metal in the Shenandoah Valley, he knew it was old and in need of a good scrubbing. What he didn't know was that with the metal came the legacy of a Wisconsin Civil War soldier.

Metal detectorist Shawn Key has been detecting in the Valley since 2014. At times, he says, it's hit or miss.

“You just assume everything is just the greatest relic ever," said Key. “You find out how much junk is out there.”

Five years ago, though, a signal beep from his detector led him on an adventure he's still traversing.

At first glance, the piece of metal he'd retrieved from the dirt looked like a coin.

"I said 'oh just my luck, it's a coin but it's got a hole in it," said Key.

"I couldn't make much out because it was pretty crusty."

He shared photos of his find to an online community of detectorists asking for advice. Through the pixelated dirt, they told him it was an identification tag.

Armed with that knowledge, Key set about getting the tag cleaned up in hopes of figuring out who it belonged to.

"The question becomes what you can see," he said.

His uncle, Steve, took a magnifying glass to the tag, seeing engraved battle names on the back. The front was still illegible

"I thought 'oh, what a heartbreaker,'" said Key.

Determined to find the name, he took the piece to a jewelers. He was unsuccessful there, too.

It was on a trip to Gettysburg, though, that Key finally got his answer.

Key went to The Horse Soldier, an antique store in Gettysburg, where two employees, Sam and Wes took on the task of reading the tag.

After five years, they gave Key his answer: Albert O’Connor.

O’Connor was a sergeant in the Union army, more specifically the 7th regiment of Company A, Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry. Alongside his father, John, he joined in Lodi, WI, just a few miles from his father’s home in West Point.

O’Connor served with the iron brigade, commanded by Brigadier General Rufus King. The back of his dog tag bears the names of historic battles like Antietam and Gettysburg, engraved after each battle.

Key added that the engravings would have allowed soldiers to keep track of how many battles they’d survived.

“I guess it was a pride thing for them,” he said.

In September of 1864, though, O’Connor’s engravings stopped. During the battle of Fisher’s Hill, he lost his tag in the dirt of the Shenandoah Valley.

Key says he can almost picture how it may have happened.

“I just kind of envision him running and this explosion or something and off goes the ID tag,” said Key.

One of the battles unaccounted for by O’Connor's tag is Gravelly Run, where, over the course of two days, O’Connor earned a medal of honor.

On March 31, 1865, O’Connor and a comrade rescued a captured union soldier from a group of nine confederates, capturing three of the confederates. The next day, April 1 he killed a confederate officer in hand-to-hand combat, seizing a stand of confederate colors and holding the stand until he was surrounded.

Finding out that the piece of metal he dug up from the ground carried the story of a medal of honor recipient was an added bonus for Key.

“I was just over the moon,” he said.

It’s stories like these Key hopes to continue bringing to life through metal detection.

“It certainly puts a much different perspective when you’re touching history as opposed to someone talking and walking you through it,” he said. “You want to preserve them proudly."