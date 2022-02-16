UPDATED: Craig, Dodd advance in Portage Mayor race

Portage voted for Mitchel Craig and Mayor Rick Dodd to advance in Mayoral race in Tuesday’s primary election.

City Clerk Marie Moe provided the unofficial results Tuesday night after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Dodd received 340 votes with 327 votes for Craig and Kyle Little collecting 134 votes. There were also two write-in votes reported.

Moe reported 713 ballots were cast in the city-wide primary. Craig and Dodd will now face off in the April 5 general election with the winning beginning a three-year term as Mayor in April as Dodd’s current term ends on April 19.

“I just want to thank all the people that voted for me and am looking forward to April 5,” Dodd said.

Dodd and Craig were both in support of holding another Mayoral Forum where people could ask questions of the candidates.

“I’m really happy for all the support from the community,” Craig said. “It was a really exciting night with a close race and I’m really looking forward to the general election in April.”

On Wednesday, Little said he congratulated Craig and Dodd for advancing to the general election.

“I’m excited to see what direction the city of Portage goes following this election,” Little said. “I hope both candidates stick to the commitments and the promises made during their campaigns.”

Little did not comment on if he would support either candidate in the April election.

The spring election will include a number of Portage Alderperson seats are up for election in districts 2, 5, 6 and 9.

Two candidates, Susan Frye and David Perrodin, filed their candidacy paperwork for the District 2 seat. In District 5 Alderperson Jeff Monfort and challenger Karen Melito filed for the seat. In District 6 Alderperson Eric Shimpach and Michael Mulhern will be on the April ballot. In District 9 Alderperson Christopher Crawley and Lance DeJong are running for the district seat.

District 3

There were two primary elections in Columbia County Supervisor races on the ballot Tuesday.

In District 3, Supervisor Tom Borqkvist lost the primary to a pair of challengers for the seat he's held since 2010. David Dwyer and Josiah Wynn will advance to the spring election.

Unofficial results show Dwyer and Wynn both received 87 votes across the three towns in District 3; Fort Winnebago, Lewiston and Marcellon. Borqkvist got 51 votes receiving the most in Marcellon.

In Fort Winnebago, Borqkvist received 15 votes, Dwyer 41 votes and Wynn 19 votes. In Lewiston, Borqkvist received zero votes, Dwyer received 22 votes and Wynn got a single vote. In Marcellon, Borqkvist received 36 votes, Dwyer 24 votes and Wynn got 67.

District 23

County Supervisor Jim Foley will advance in the District 23 race along with Andrew Groves. Foley collected 64 votes compared to 132 for Groves while Julia Hoffman received 58 votes.

The District sits in the Towns of Hampden, Leeds and Lowville. In Hampden, Foley collected 10 votes, Hoffman got 33 votes and Groves received 46 votes. In Leeds, Foley received 45 votes, Hoffman 7 and Groves collected 48 votes. In Lowville, Foley collected 9 votes compared to 18 for Hoffman and 38 for Groves.

According to the Columbia County Clerk’s Office 3,424 ballots were cast on Tuesday’s election. The results are unofficial until the county holds the canvass for the election later this week.

In Columbia County all 28 County Supervisor seats are on the April 5 ballot with 10 Supervisors running unopposed. In District 19, there are no candidates running for the seat, meaning the seat will either be won by a write-in candidate or appointed after the election.

Columbia County Candidates for April Election:

District 1: Troy Ryan, Daniel McSwain

District 2: Mike Weyh

District 3: Josiah Wynn, David Dwyer

District 4: Vern Gove, Joe Harvestine

District 5: Adam Field

District 6: Eric Shimpach, Kyle Bernander

District 7: Shawn Barker

District 8: Steven Rohrbeck

District 9: Char Holtan

District 10: JoAnn Wingers, Adam Hahn

District 11: Kim Manley, Andrew Fischer

District 12: Patricia Huggett, Steven Balsiger

District 13: Brad Cook, Nicole Nesseth

District 14: Liz Miller, Steven Boldt

District 15: Mark Sleger, Andrew Kolberg

District 16: Denise Brusveen

District 17: Chris Polzer

District 18: Harlan Baumgartner, Alexandra Hasselberger

District 20: Darren Schroeder

District 21: Henry St. Maurice

District 22: Matthew Rohrbeck, Michael Raether

District 23: James Foley, Andrew Groves

District 24: John Stevenson, Tom Scola

District 25: Jon Plumer, Tess Carr

District 26: Kyle Kurt, Theresa Valencia

District 27: Jamie Julian, Jeffrey Leckwee

District 28: Doug Richmond, Scott Neale

