UW-La Crosse student awarded Portage scholarship

The Portage Education Association has selected this year's Tom Reineck Memorial Scholarship recipient.

Tyler Francis, a senior at UW-La Crosse, will be accepting the $1,000 scholarship at the spring awards banquet.

The scholarship is given each year to a Portage High School graduate at the junior or senior level in college. Applicants must also be studying education, and submit their transcripts with credentials and class standing from their institutions.

The scholarship was originally named the "Portage Education Association Teacher Scholarship," but was renamed after a former Portage teacher following his death.

Reineck, for whom the scholarship is named, was a junior high school social studies teacher in the Rusch Elementary building from 1967 to 1987. In the spring of 1987, he was diagnosed with cancer that spread to his liver. He returned to the school after summer but was unable to finish the quarter and died that fall.

Starting as a $500 scholarship, the Portage Education Association has increased the dollar amount over the years in light of rising tuition costs.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.